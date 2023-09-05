Who is Shekinah Garner? Everything we know about the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star

Shekinah Garner is one of the latest cast members to be introduced to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers.

Although Shekinah wasn’t introduced until several episodes into Season 5, she’s already made quite an impression on viewers.

The former Amish-turned-reality TV personality grabbed viewers’ attention with her flawless complexion and plump pout, compliments of some cosmetic interventions.

Then, viewers were further captivated when they heard her unique storyline. The 41-year-old single mom traded in a modest, conservative lifestyle for a more outgoing one, and that’s how she met her Turkish lover, Sarper Guven.

During a vacation to Turkey, Shekinah downloaded a dating app and came across Sarper, a 43-year-old model and personal trainer.

Sarper’s shared love of makeup was an instant turn-on for the Whitefish, Montana native, and soon, he and Shekinah were an item, and Shekinah made plans to give up her life in the U.S. to be with her “soulmate,” Sarper.

Shekinah Garner is an experienced aesthetician and mom of one

Before sharing her international love story with viewers on reality television, Shekinah worked hard to build her career as an aesthetician.

The brunette beauty has over 23 years of experience as a licensed aesthetician, meaning she performs skin beautification treatments such as facials, waxing, chemical peels, and more.

In an Instagram post uploaded in August 2023, Shekinah explained that she decided to open her own skincare studio during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shekinah focuses on services such as “skin tightening, pore refining, textural resurfacing, tone enhancement, collagen induction and optimal health of the epidermis” and launched online courses focusing on dermaplaning and oilplaning.

The L.A.-based mom of one is also working on a master course for aestheticians and acts as a mentor for up-and-coming aestheticians both in-person and virtually. She is also an ambassador for Zemits Aesthetic Devices, per her @aestheticsbyshekinah Instagram profile bio.

As we learned during Season 5 Episode 9 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Shekinah shares her 15-year-old daughter, Sophia, with her ex, Berto.

As Shekinah explained during the episode, Berto, an Italian native, is 27 years her senior. They began dating when she was 23 and continued a romantic relationship for four years before going their separate ways shortly after Sophia’s birth.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way isn’t Shekinah’s first reality TV show

Shekinah has been open about her former life in the Amish lifestyle and her former relationship, but something you may not know about her is that 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way isn’t the first reality TV show she’s appeared on.

We did some internet detective work and discovered that Shekinah was a former contestant on Bravo’s Millionaire Matchmaker.

Other than her Instagram page dedicated to her aesthetics career, Shekinah keeps her personal IG page private, but she’s gaining a following elsewhere, having recently joined Twitter and sharing some of her personal life on Facebook and TikTok.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.