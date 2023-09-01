Here’s why the new 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple is being compared to Darcey & Stacey

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way just introduced a new couple, Shekinah and Sarper, eight episodes into the season, and they’re already generating a lot of buzz.

The couple, who spend a lot of time perfecting their appearances, are being compared to Darcey And Stacey Silva — proud advocates of cosmetic surgery.

Sarper’s chiseled jawline and his love of wearing makeup was a turn-on for Shekinah, who met the model/personal trainer during her trip to Istanbul, Turkey.

However, viewers are not as impressed with Sarper’s appearance, which they believe has been enhanced with filters and maybe a little nip and tuck.

As for Shekinah, she’s a stunning woman, but her extra-large lips and taught face are also getting criticized on social media.

According to viewers, the couple has gone overboard with their plastic surgery procedures, thus the comparison to the Silva twins.

Shekinah and Sarper are being compared to Darcey & Stacey

One thing we know about Darcey and Stacey is that they are completely obsessed with cosmetic surgeries.

However, the same is being said for the newest 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple, Sarper and Shekinah.

After a clip of the couple was posted on the 90 Day Fiance Instagram page, viewers had a lot to say, and the comments were not flattering.

“This much plastic is definitely ending up in the oceans for decades,” said one commenter.

“It’s giving rubbermaid…. Tupperware… microwaveable,” said someone else.

Many TLC viewers also compared the duo to surgery-obsessed Darcey and Stacey Silva.

One person said, “Another Darcey full of plastic surgery and still using Instagram filters to look perfect😢.”

“She’s the new Darcey of this season,” declared someone else.

One commenter asked, “So Darcey is back? 🔥🙌❤️.”

Another asked, “She related to Darcey & Stacey? The guy gives me the creepy feelings…ewww!”

Shekinah and Sarper just made their debut on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

We don’t know much about Shekinah and Sarper since they were introduced midway through the season.

Viewers have spotted several red flags with their relationship, and so have Shekinah’s friends, who are convinced Sarper is a player.

According to the 44-year-old, he’s had thousands of sexual partners. However, Shekinah thinks he has changed and is ready to be her one and only.

In their introduction to viewers, Shekinah, who lives in the US, told friends she planned to pack up her life and move to Turkey to be with Sarper.

Not surprisingly, they had many reservations about that, but nothing will stop Shekinah from being with her true love.

With only one episode so far, it’s still early days for the couple, so let’s keep watching to see how their love story plays out.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.