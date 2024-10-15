90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers react to Sarper Guven saying Shekinah Garner looks ‘homeless’ after surgery

Over the last couple of seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, we’ve watched Sarper Guven and Shekinah Garner’s relationship play out for better or worse.

Audiences have long speculated why they remain together despite some visible issues.

Monday’s new episode of the TLC reality series got tongues wagging again after Shekinah underwent rhinoplasty surgery while in Turkey.

Sarper has been known to speak his mind throughout his time on the relationship-focused reality series, and that’s exactly what he did when he saw her post-op.

Of course, Shekinah is bandaged and has visible bruising in the aftermath of the surgery. The 44-year-old takes to a confessional to say that she looks “homeless.”

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Back at the hospital, he has some more to say about his love interest’s decision to go under the knife.

“Why did you do that to yourself, baby? For beauty, huh?” he wonders before taking a massive heel turn to profess his love to her.

Sarper vows to be by Shekinah’s side

“You look gorgeous like this, too. You can stay like this. I still love you,” he said.

Sarper previously caught heat for wanting Shekinah to cancel the surgery after learning they wouldn’t be able to be intimate for a month.

Fans quickly reacted to Sarper, who referred to Shekinah as “homeless.”

Sarper loves that Shekinah looks homeless 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 Dear God I have tears from laughing at these two. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/k2w1NS4vG8 — SheBells 🇨🇦 💙🇨🇦 (@SherryElls) October 15, 2024

“Sarper loves that Shekinah looks homeless,” said a fan with many laughing emojis.

“Dear God I have tears from laughing at these two.”

Another fan used a Kim Kardashian GIF to express their thoughts on the matter.

Sarper’s choice of words was also a hot topic on the 90 Day Fiance SubReddit.

“He’s not that smart,” one viewer complained.

Sarper is feeling the heat from fans. Pic credit: u/m33gs/Reddit

There’s never a dull moment with Sarper and Shekinah because they’re willing to open themselves up to criticism, no matter what happens on-screen.

“He thinks wearing makeup is like being homeless?” another fan chimed in, adding:

“Don’t tell that to Loren.”

Loren Brovarnik is brought into the drama. Pic credit: u/shannenb1234/Reddit

We will assume this fan is talking about Loren Brovarnik and not fellow franchise alum Loren Allen.

Sarper and Shekinah will likely be on 90 Day Fiance for a while

The next few episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will likely focus on the aftermath of Shekinah’s surgery and whether or not Sarper has lived up to his promise to take care of her.

Further down the line, we should expect these two to score promotions to the main show because Sarper has been spotted in the U.S.

This indicates that their relationship is still going strong, and they have a future in the franchise.

Sharp Entertainment likes to keep the dramatic couples that play by the rules employed.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC. Stream full episodes on Discovery+ and Max.