90 Day Fiance viewers can’t believe Veah’s real age: ‘Ain’t no way she’s 27’

Veah Netherton made her 90 Day Fiance debut this week; viewers are already intrigued.

The Orlando, Florida native shares her international love story on Before the 90 Days as part of one of eight new couples.

Veah, 27, fell in love with Sunny Mahdi, a 26-year-old Bangladesh native living in Durham, South Africa, after meeting on an international dating app.

Veah and Sunny’s love blossomed quickly, and now, Veah is embarking on a trip to South Africa to meet her long-distance boyfriend in person for the first time.

During a confessional, Veah shared a little bit about her upbringing, revealing that she grew up in and out of foster homes.

As she explained, her parents had eight children but struggled to care for them because of their addiction issues.

Because of the instability in her childhood, Veah suffers from severe anxiety, including anxiety about flying to see Sunny.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are in disbelief over Veah’s age

Aside from her backstory on Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, the fans were more concerned with something else entirely: Veah’s appearance.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) following Sunday’s episode, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers pointed out that Veah appears much older than her actual age.

One such viewer replied to a collage featuring photos of four new cast members this season: Veah, Rayne, Tigerlily, and Loren.

HOW IN THE WORLD is Rayne older than Veah by TEN YEARS yet looks YOUNGER than Veah?? HOW SWAY. #90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days https://t.co/NIyH5gOvyb — B. Giacomazzo (@BGiacomazz74649) September 16, 2024

“HOW IN THE WORLD is Rayne older than Veah by TEN YEARS yet looks YOUNGER than Veah??” asked one X user.

Another 90 Day Fiance fan uploaded a gif of the fictional character Joey Tribbiani from Friends, expressing extreme shock.

“Wait…she’s 27?” the 90 Day Fiance fan captioned the GIF, referring to Veah’s age.

Along with a screenshot of one of Veah’s confessionals, another viewer claimed they couldn’t decide if Veah was a “20 yr old who looks 40 or a 40 yr old that looks 20.”

Can't figure out if this is a 20 yr old who looks 40 or a 40 yr old that looks 20.#90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/Kkm3tmzJ4Y — Stuff My Brain Thinks.. (@AndstuffL) September 16, 2024

@BGiacomazz74649 called Veah “THE hardest looking 27 year old” they’ve ever seen.

“She can’t look this old AND be this dumb,” they added in another post.

A 90 Day Fiance fan weighs in. Pic credit: @BGiacomazz74649/X

“Ain’t no g*dd*mn way Veah is 27,” they continued. “AIN’T NO G*DD*MN WAY.”

Veah is making a bold move on her trip to South Africa

While 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers continue to express disbelief over Veah’s age, her storyline is about to heat up.

As she told her friends during a get-together, she has anxiety about flying, something she’s only done twice.

Now that she’ll be traveling 8,400 miles across the world to be with Sunny, Veah’s anxiety is at an all-time high.

So, instead of traveling solo to South Africa, she brought an unlikely companion: her ex-boyfriend, Rory.

Sunny has already expressed some jealousy. Veah even told her friends that he tracks her phone often.

During one instance, while visiting a friend, Sunny “flipped out” and accused her of cheating on him.

So we can only imagine Sunny’s discontentment when he discovers that Veah is bringing her ex-boyfriend of two years along to meet him.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.