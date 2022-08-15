90 Day Fiance viewers aren’t buying Yve’s Tell All claim she can wear what she wants

90 Day Fiance Tell All viewers slammed Yve Arellano for perceived-false claims that she could wear whatever she wanted. Pic credit: TLC

During Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance Tell All, New Mexico native Yve Arellano found herself trying to defend her outfit choices as her own after she got called out.

All season long, viewers watched Yve’s now-husband Mohamed Abdelhamed question and criticize the way Yve dressed.

At the Tell All, Yve asserted that Mohamed lets her wear whatever she wants and doesn’t have to consult him on her outfit choices.

Mohamed added to that by attesting that he never dictated what Yve was allowed to wear but Tell All host Shaun Robinson and the rest of the cast begged to differ. Yve backed Mohamed’s statement up and said they don’t have problems with her style.

As Mohamed claimed that he does not judge and strives to accept American and non-Muslim culture, everyone on stage wasn’t buying it, and neither were the Tell All viewers.

On social media, 90 Day viewers slammed Yve for saying Mohamed didn’t control what she wore while she showed up at the Tell All dressed in something very conservative.

90 Day Fiance viewers reacted to Yve Arellano’s Tell All outfit and claims

On Instagram, a 90 Day fan page made a meme that called Yve out for her claims that she could wear whatever she wanted without Mohamed objecting.

The fan account shared a still image of Yve and Mohamed at the Tell All, where Yve was dressed in a pink maxi loose-fitting dress.

Over the image, they wrote, “I can put on whatever I want. That’s why I’m covered from elbow to ankle to be on tv.”

90 Day viewers in the comments latched on to that sentiment and added their thoughts.

One person remarked, “She’s really whipped.”

Another slammed, “She always tries so hard to defend him and make him look good It’s actually really sad.”

Someone else commented, “Sure Yve sure [laughing/crying emojis.]”

Yet another critic wrote, “I found that sus.”

Mohamed Abdelhamed has been accused of cheating on Yve Arellano

On social media, an alleged WhatsApp conversation between Mohamed and an unknown woman has surfaced.

In the messages, Mohamed bashes Yve, flirts with the other woman, criticizes Yve’s special needs son and having to care for him, and talks about leaving Yve to be with the other woman.

He also allegedly condemned the idea of having a child with Yve and actively talked about having to sneak around behind Yve’s back to carry on conversing with the mystery woman.

Neither Yve nor Mohamed have addressed the allegations circulating online, and it’s unclear if it will be brought up at the Tell All.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.