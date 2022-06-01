90 Day Fiance viewers think Mohamed did Yve a favor by calling out her risque outfit

90 Day Fiance viewers seem to be siding with Mohamed Abdelhamed on his critique of Yve Arellano’s see-through outfit. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, new cast member Yve Arellano’s revealing outfit made quite the stir not only with her fiance Mohamed Abdelhamed but also with viewers.

Yve wore a long pink dress with a camisole underneath and originally paired it with a short fluffy coat. The problem with the outfit that the cameras zoomed in on was that Yve’s black thong and behind were totally transparent in the dress.

Mohamed called out the dress as an issue but irritated Yve, who thought her dress was tasteful. She also took it as a sign of Mohamed trying to control her.

Despite Mohamed’s flaws that have been criticized by viewers this season, fans sided with Mohamed on this issue and thought that he did Yve a favor by not letting her step out in the risque outfit.

90 Day Fiance fans sided with Mohamed on Yve Arellano’s outfit issue

Twitter users jumped on the issue and gave their opinions on Mohamed calling out Yve’s dress.

One top comment read, “Probably the only time I’ll agree with Mohamed on what Yve is wearing. You could see her BLACK thong clear as day through that dress.”

Another tweet remarked, “Well Ms Yve, I don’t particularly care for Mohamed, but you were kind of a** out.”

Someone else made a meme of a person saying, “So tacky,” as they put their hands up to shoo away something.

The memer then said, “Yve he did you a favor babe because that thong..”

yve he did do u a favor babe because that thong… #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/N8no7ysnUE — NOLA Creole (@nola_creole) May 30, 2022

Yet another tweet slammed, “Yve. When your black thong is showing through your pink dress, it doesn’t look good in any country. If you’re dressing like that at 48 to look 28, it’s not working.”

Mohamed Abdelhamed told Yve Arellano to choose him or a bikini

In their car fight after dinner with Yve’s friends, Mohamed told Yve to choose him or a bikini.

Yve reminded him that they met because Mohamed D’Med her after seeing a picture of her in a bikini.

Yve expressed that she felt like Mohamed was trying to change her too much and Mohamed said he needed certain rules to be adhered to in a potential wife.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c and Disovery+.