90 Day Fiance viewers are sounding off on Biniyam for not standing up for Ariela in wine-throwing incident

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiance was an explosive one that featured Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg’s reintroduction and included a wine-throwing incident.

The incident occurred between Ariela and Biniyam’s sister Wish after Biniyam dropped the news that he would be taking off for America the following day.

Instead of getting mad at Biniyam for waiting until the last minute to bring up the life-changing move, Binyam’s sisters got mad at Ariela and brought up their old qualms and issues with her.

The verbal argument culminated in Wish throwing red wine in Ariela’s face and Biniyam doing nothing to mitigate the situation before or after the altercation.

90 Day Fiance viewers reacted negatively toward Biniyam’s inaction and harshly criticized him on social media.

A 90 Day Fiance fan page on Instagram shared a still image from the latest episode after Wish had thrown the wine in Ariela’s face.

Above the picture, they wrote, “Bini not standing up for Ariela in this moment was completely f****d.”

In the caption, they also jabbed, “Zero balls on that man.”

Another 90 Day critic joked before sharing their opinion by saying, “The real crime here is the wasted wine. but yeah. Bini was def a little b***h here.”

Other 90 Day Fiance viewers sounded off in the comments.

One person remarked, “Yeah I also thought. Even if he is hurt by something Ari has done, she is his baby mama.”

Another viewer in agreement wrote, “Yes, at one point he kinda raised his arm, probably because he thought his sister was going to hit Ari!! But then he just sat there & didn’t say or do anything!! At the very least he should have done something!!”

Someone else commented, “That was messed up. I’m not an Ari fan, but that went way too far.”

There was a different observer who exclaimed, “Yes it was! He should have checked his sister!”

And another who said, “He 100% should have told his sister how wrong she was. I get the feeling that he respects and loves them more than he does Ari.”

Biniyam Shibre’s sister made allegations against 90 Day Fiance

Biniyam’s sister recently took to Instagram to make allegations against the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

In an Instagram story and a post on her page, Biniyam’s sister Mimi called 90 Day Fiance “fake and racist.”

She did not elaborate on why she felt that way or if there was something that caused her disdain.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.