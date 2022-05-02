Biniyam’s sister calls 90 Day Fiance ‘fake and racist’

Biniyam Shibre’s sister Mimi made some strong allegations against 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

Biniyam (Bini) Shibre and Ariela (Ari) Weinberg’s relationship was reintroduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during the latest episode when tensions between Ari and Bini’s sisters Wish and Mimi boiled over.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers saw Ari’s strained relationship with Wish and Mimi come to several verbal confrontations across two seasons over their lack of trust in one another.

After Bini’s sister Wish threw red wine in Ari’s face in the last episode, Mimi shared her ill feelings about the show on Instagram with some strong accusations.

In her reaction, Mimi did not detail what caused her to feel the way she does.

Biniyam Shibre’s sister spoke out against 90 Day Fiance

Whether Bini’s sister Mimi was trying to get ahead of backlash from the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, was reacting to what went down, or was expressing long-held feelings is unclear. Either way, Mimi made quite the Instagram spectacle with her allegations against the 90 Day franchise.

Bini’s sister Mimi first shared an Instagram story that read, “TLc is the most fake and Racist show I ever seen #90dayfiance (puking face emojis).”

Mimi then took her thoughts a step further onto her Instagram page, where she posted the 90 Day Fiance logo with an “X” going through it.

In the caption, she wrote, “The most fake and racist show in the name of reality (puke face emojis).”

Mimi did not elaborate on what she meant by these allegations or the genesis of her bad feelings.

Biniyam Shibre did not react when his sister threw wine in Ariela Weinberg’s face

90 Day Fiance viewers saw Bini’s sister Wish take a sip of red wine before she threw it in Ari’s face while arguing about Bini’s move to America the following day.

As the incident occurred, Bini was sitting between the two women and did nothing to mitigate the situation. As Ari sat stunned with red wine burning her as she said, Bini did little to nothing to console her and speak out against what happened.

More will be revealed during the next episode, where the fallout from the impactful situation will be shown. Bini will talk to his sisters to try and find some peace between them and Ari so things won’t end on a bad note as he goes to America to start his 90 days.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.