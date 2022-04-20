90 Day Fiance: Biniyam Shibre opens up about being in the middle of the drama between Ariela and his sisters

Biniyam Shibre speaks about the drama between Ariela Weinberg and his sisters. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Biniyam Shibre is caught in the middle of the drama between his sisters and his wife, Ariela Weinberg.

The trailer for Season 9 caught us by surprise for two reasons — one was the fact that the former 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple had joined the cast of newbies, and the other was the shocking scene where one of the sisters threw red wine in Ariela’s face.

We’re only one episode into the new season, and Ariela and Biniyam have not yet been featured. However, it won’t be long before we see their tumultuous family dynamic play out.

Biniyam Shibre is caught in the middle of Ariela and his sisters

The 90 Day Fiance stars had a recent chat about their storyline, which will play out this season, and naturally, the wine-throwing incident was a major topic of conversation.

During their interview with Us Weekly, Ariela confessed that despite what Biniyam’s sisters did, they’re still family, and that’s why she didn’t retaliate. However, Biniyam spoke about being in the middle of their drama and noted that he didn’t want to take sides.

‘”I’m like in the middle,” admitted the Ethiopian native, who added that the tension between the two sides makes him “uncomfortable.”

“I hope like soon everything will be okay,” he added.

During the interview, Biniyam might have spilled some tea on what led to the altercation between his Ariela and his sisters.

Ariela interjected before he could say too much, but Biniyam did manage to blurt out, “I make her upset my family because I didn’t tell them that I’m leaving tomorrow.”

Ariela Weinberg says there are more crazy things to come

Ariela cut off Biniyam before he could say anything else about the altercation between her and his sisters. However, it seems he was trying to say his family didn’t know he was about to leave for the U.S. the next day, and they blamed Ariela for that.

We’ll find out soon enough about the real cause of the shocking altercation, but the 90 Day Fiance couple noted that there are other crazy moments in store for viewers as well.

“I think there are still some pretty crazy things to come,” admitted Ariela.

As for the altercation in the trailer, Ariela noted that she was clad in white and Biniyam was in a new suit when they got wine all over their outfits. However, she was happy to announce that they did manage to get the stains out of their fancy outfits.

As for where things stand between Ariela and Biniyam’s sisters today, I guess we’ll have to watch and see.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.