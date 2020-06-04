90 Day Fiance: Varya Malina paid for her own trip to America, doesn’t have endorsement deals

Varya Malina lives in Russia and just wrapped up this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

During the final episodes, Varya reveals she wasn’t ready to get engaged to Geoffrey after he proposed to her in Russia.

But she quickly changed her mind and started saving up money to get a plane ticket and a visa to visit him in Knoxville, Tennessee.

In the last two episodes, Varya visits him as he is starting to move on with his friend Mary.

Fans were shocked to see her show up in Knoxville, but the two ended up working out their issues, and they ended up engaged.

Varya Malina reveals TLC didn’t pay for her trip

Months after the finale was filmed, Varya revealed in an interview with Domenick Nati that TLC didn’t pay for anything to help her come to the U.S. She also didn’t pay for the trip with sponsored Instagram ads.

“I saved my money for my trip,” Varya explained, adding later that she works as a wedding planner.

When asked if TLC helped out with the plane ticket, Varya revealed that the network does not help out with anything, including money for the visa.

She explained that she spent about $200 on the visa process, and she paid for the plane ticket herself.

She also explained that she was talking to Geoffrey, and they were chatting about her coming to the United States. Then he stopped talking to her when she started the process of getting her visa and her ticket.

During their conversation, Dom asked her about promotions, asking whether she makes money from her Instagram. Varya explains that she’s shy and isn’t the perfect person to promote products for money.

You can watch the full interview below.

Varya Malina and Geoffrey won’t be sharing their story on the Tell-All special

Geoffrey and Varya were not at the Tell All special for this season of 90 Day Fiance. TLC also deleted all of their videos from the YouTube account.

This means that fans won’t get an update from TLC about how the couple is doing these days. They have promised to do their own Tell-All special to update fans on what is going on.

As for Geoffrey’s friend Mary, she was hurt when Geoffrey decided to give Varya a second chance when she thought they were going to give it a shot.

Mary revealed that she had no idea that Geoffrey still had feelings for Varya when they started seeing each other. Additionally, Varya showing up at Geoffrey’s house came as a complete shock to her.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.