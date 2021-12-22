90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco shares video about abuse and healing following split from Ronald Smith

Tiffany Franco has seemingly split from her husband Ronald Smith for the final time. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

Tiffany Franco shared an emotional video about abuse seemingly aimed at her estranged husband, Ronald Smith.

Their relationship has gone from bad to worse since their appearance in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Viewers saw the on-again and off-again couple hit another rough patch when Tiffany returned to South Africa with their two children.

They disagreed on where to live, and Franco accused Ronald of poor financial literacy while he hit back at her for not taking responsibility for her faults.

At the Tell All, Ronald accused Tiffany of having an affair with one of the TLC cameramen, and it appeared that their relationship was doomed.

They continued to struggle with their long-distance relationship, and Ronald debuted his new girlfriend before finalizing his divorce from Tiffany.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, the TLC star refuted Ronald’s divorce claims, stating that they are still legally married.

Tiffany Franco shares an emotional video about abuse

Tiffany shared a video with her followers about “unlearning abuse” following the split from Ronald.

She shares clips of herself showing a range of emotions in the video, from crying to laughing.

In the caption of the video, Franco said the following: “If you’re going through it, just know you’re not alone. #traumabonding #mentalhealth was really Nervous to share this but if it helps even one person than it was worth it.”

Earlier this year, after their third split, Tiffany Franco made allegations of emotional abuse from Ronald.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a plethora of text messages from her estranged husband acknowledging that the revelation may put her in hot water with TLC:

“We are not allowed to share how we actually feel on social media, but I don’t care staying quiet is allowing it to quietly break you apart.”

In some of the screenshotted messages, which you can view here, Ronald said he was “literally nauseous thinking about [her]” and told Tiffany, “You are worthless, you are not worth being loved you are useless as a woman.”

Ronald fired back, claiming to have been on the receiving end of emotional abuse, and threatened to release his screenshots.

Will Tiffany and Ronald get back together?

Tiffany initially seemed in denial about their split, first suggesting her estranged husband was using his new girlfriend as a pawn before claiming Ronald had expressed interest in fixing their marriage.

In an exclusive interview with Monsters & Critics, Ronald Smith denied TIffany’s claim that they were trying to get back together and insisted they split for the final time with details about the breakdown of their marriage.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.