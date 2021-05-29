Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Ronald talks about ‘emotional abuse’ as he and Tiffany both speak out


Ronald Smith films for 90 Day Fiance
Ronald Smith accuses Tiffany of “emotional abuse” and making him feel “worthless.” Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Ronald Smith accused Tiffany Franco of emotionally abusing him as fans suspect the pair have broken up.

Ronald took to his Instagram story to leave a cryptic quote that fans believe is about his relationship, or lack thereof, with Tiffany.

“When someone constantly puts you down, leaves you feeling like you can’t do anything right, or makes you feel worthless and bad about yourself in general, just know you did nothing wrong and that this isn’t love, it’s emotional abuse,” his story read.

Fan account John Yates reposted Ronald’s Instagram story, and Tiffany used it as an opportunity to clap back. 

“Lol now IM emotionally abusive oh lord, okay Ronald lmao,” Tiffany wrote in the comments section.

The comment has since been deleted and the user has disabled commenting.

Tiffany Franco comments on a fan account
Pic credit: @johnyates327tv/Instagram

Why fans believe Tiffany and Ronald broke up

Fans suspected that Tiffany broke up with Ronald after a cryptic post on her Instagram story.

“Feel like I can breathe again. No more pretending,” she wrote in her story.

Fans feel that the weight that has been lifted off her shoulders is Ronald himself.

Tiffany frequently complained about Ronald on their stints on 90 Day Fiance. She often complained about how she had to do all the work in raising her son Daniel and their shared daughter, Carley. She was annoyed that he wouldn’t get a job and would often make her pay for his plane ticket from South Africa to America.

If Tiffany has in fact broken up with Ronald, fans wouldn’t be surprised.

Ronald under fire for his behavior in latest episode

This news comes as Ronald came under fire for emotionally manipulating Tiffany’s son, Daniel.

At this point in the series, Ronald, as well as fans, aren’t sure about whether he’ll be able to get a visa to live with Tiffany in America.

Ronald started to fear that he wouldn’t make it to America and made up a backup plan that he shared with Daniel.

Ronald asked Daniel if he would want to move to South Africa if that visa wasn’t approved.

Daniel was visibly upset by the idea. When Ronald asked him why, Daniel said he wouldn’t want to leave his friends and life in America behind.

Ronald then tried to convince Daniel that moving to South Africa would be the right move and even pressured Daniel to tell Tiffany the same thing.

The longer the conversation went on, the more upset Daniel became.

Fans accused Ronald of putting Daniel in the middle of his and Tiffany’s relationship and playing with Daniel’s emotions.

While it’s unclear if the pair is still together or if Ronald made it to America, they are certainly struggling at this point of the show.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

