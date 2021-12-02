Tiffany Franco refutes Ronald Smith’s divorce claim, says she was sent a ‘fake edited divorce paper’

Tiffany Franco says divorce is not finalized. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Ronald Smith just announced that his divorce from Tiffany Franco has been finalized but she just refuted that claim.

Tiffany and Ronald are not on the same page, as per usual, because yesterday, after posting a video of his new girlfriend and getting questions about his marriage, the 33-year old confirmed that his divorce was official.

However, last night, Tiffany answered questions on her social media page and made it known that the divorce is not official. She claimed to have been sent papers by Ronald which she signed but that the documents were edited and she will now have to redo them.

Tiffany Franco says divorce is not final despite claims by Ronald Smith

This is all very confusing and quite typical of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? pair who now has us scratching our heads. Yesterday, Ronald revealed that his divorce from Tiffany was officially done and over with.

However, Tiffany was asked about Ronald’s claim and she is saying something quite different. According to the mom-of-two, they are still very much married and Tiffany was surprised that Ronald said otherwise on social media.

During an Instagram Q &A, Tiffany was asked several questions about her divorce after Ronald’s announcement.

“Are you now officially divorced? I read that today,” wrote one Instagram user

“I wish” responded Tiffany.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“Did you sign the divorce papers? ” asked someone else.

“He sent me a form via email asking pretty basic questions and I signed it,” responded Tiffany. “Didn’t hear anything back since then other than that I’m supposedly divorced today, haha.”

Pic credit:@tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

Tiffany Franco says she got fake divorce documents

Yesterday, Ronald Smith proudly announced that his divorce from Tiffany Franco was done and over with.

He shared the news on Instagram after posting a video of his new girlfriend Lauren and getting comments about waiting for his divorce to be official before showing off his new relationship.

“Oh it’s official, got the papers today,” the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star told one Instagram user.

The South African native also wrote, “JUST FYI FOR ALL WHO WONDERED I GOT THE DIVORCE PAPERS TODAY IT’S SETTLED DONE AND OVER WITH.”

However, according to Tiffany the divorce is absolutely not settled, done or over with, as Ronald claimed.

“When are you getting divorced?” asked someone on Instagram.

“It was supposed to be done already, but I was sent a fake edited divorce paper,” responded Tiffany. “I’ll do it on my own.”

Pic credit:@tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

Are you surprised that the couple is still not divorced despite Ronald Smith’s claim?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.