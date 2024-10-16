90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Ingi spotted with other women: ‘I wanna keep my options open’

Ingi Hilmar’s friends have spotted him spending time with other women at the bar, unbeknownst to Corona Blakey.

Corona is all in on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6, but is Ingi?

Corona gave up her life in the States and her promising career as a midwife to move to Iceland to be with Ingi.

Now that Corona is in the Nordic island country, she’s working hard to assimilate to the new culture and adapt to the colder climate.

On the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, the reality TV newbie decides to take a load off and joins a couple of Ingi’s friends for drinks.

During their chat, Corona learns that her boyfriend may not be as into her as she believed.

Corona reveals that she isn’t in a rush, but would like to marry Ingi and eventually talk about having kids.

“I’m here now so that we can start having these conversations,” Corona tells Ingi’s friends.

When asked whether Ingi wants to get married, Corona hesitates as she tells his friends, “I think?”

“He better or otherwise, what the f**k are we doing?” she wonders.

Ingi might have a wandering eye

Ingi’s friends admit they are worried that Corona is his first girlfriend and ask, “Is it going to be my first girlfriend and my only girlfriend? Or does he wanna, like, explore his options?”

Corona, who reveals that she isn’t on Ingi’s social media, says Ingi has joked on a few occasions, stating, “I just wanna keep my options open, blah, blah, blah.”

Corona admits she knew Ingi was joking but adds that some jokes have some truth.

When Ingi’s friends ask Corona when she and Ingi decided they were exclusive, she says it was six months ago but wonders why they’re asking.

That’s when they drop a bombshell on Corona.

“We might have seen him with girls, but I don’t know anything for sure,” confesses one of Ingi’s friends.

The duo says they hang out at the same bar as Ingi and although they never witnessed him kissing other women, they did see him “just chatting” with them.

Corona plays it off, claiming, “I’m fine. Everything’s fine.”

But during a confessional away from Corona, Ingi’s friends fear her dreams and expectations can’t be met.

“There’s not a doubt in my mind they love each other, but is it the real thing?” one friend ponders, with the other calling the situation “concerning.”

Did Ingi and Corona’s relationship already fizzle out?

As Monsters and Critics reported, 90 Day Fiance fans examined Ingi and Corona’s relationship and discovered they may have lied about their storyline.

According to a Redditor, Ingi told an Icelandic publication that he joined the show as a “joke” and “used his improv skills to enhance scenes.”

The source claims that Ingi and Corona’s relationship didn’t last long—reportedly, Corona and Ingi split two months after Corona arrived in Iceland.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.