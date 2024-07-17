Ingi and Corona already split? 90 Day Fiance newbies joined The Other Way ‘as a joke’

Are 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newbies Ingi and Corona lying to viewers?

According to a 90 Day Fiance insider, that may be the case.

@shabootydotcom shared a post on Instagram this week, claiming that Ingi signed up for the show as a “joke.”

The post was captioned, “No tea is safe! Here’s how the Corona-24 ends 🤣

Thanks to u/Electronic-Aide5766 for the spill.”

The post included a lengthy explanation, courtesy of u/Electronic-Aide5766 on Reddit, accusing Ingi of spilling the tea to an Icelandic publication.

The explanation stated that Ingi and Corona were filmed by a “large American crew” in Iceland.

Ingi was initially reluctant about the idea but eventually went along with it, embellishing his storyline.

Ingi ‘enhanced’ 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way scenes with ‘improv’ skills

“[Ingi] used his improv skills to enhance scenes and found the experience both challenging and amusing, despite the show’s attempts to create drama around Corona’s skin color and their relationship,” it read.

According to the insider, Ingi and Corona have gone their separate ways.

After a stint in Iceland with Ingi, Corona has reportedly re-enrolled in a “very nice Ivy League university” and is continuing her dream of becoming a midwife.

As for Ingi, he is “looking forward to watching the show and plans to host a premiere party, reflecting on the memorable and out-of-his-comfort-zone adventure.”

The original reporter, u/Electronic-Aide5766 on Reddit, claimed that Corona was the one who emailed 90 Day Fiance about her and Ingi’s storyline.

Right before Corona arrived in Iceland, she reportedly called Ingi and told him not to “freak out,” but that 90 Day Fiance responded to her email.

Ingi told an Icelandic news website that he may have a career in reality television

Ingi agreed to film for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, although he’d never seen the show before and “had no idea what it was about.”

Ingi and Corona spent about two months together in Iceland before calling it quits. According to Ingi, filming took its toll on their relationship.

But Ingi also hinted that he may not be through with reality TV.

As he put it, “I’ve just started applying to Survivor. I’m going to take over the American reality television market.”

We’ve only seen a snippet of Ingi and Corona’s storyline this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, but could the information in the interview be true?

Judging by their social media activity, it’s hard to tell whether or not Ingi and Corona are still together.

Both of them still have photos and videos of themselves in their feeds. Is that because they’re still together or to keep viewers guessing? Only time will tell.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.