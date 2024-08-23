90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler: Corona is ‘shocked’ when she meets Ingi’s parents

Corona Blakey is about to meet Ingi Hilmar’s family for the first time.

After arriving in Iceland, Corona tried to acclimate to the culture, frigid temperatures, and cuisine.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newbie gave up her dream of attending midwifery school to be with her man.

Instead of attending school, Corona decided to move to Ingi’s native Iceland and start a new chapter with the love of her life.

30-year-old Corona has been “soft-partnering” Ingi to keep their communication open and peaceful.

Corona is finally ready (now) to meet Ingi’s family, and their initial encounter is “shocking” to her.

Ingi introduces Corona to his mom and dad

In a preview of Monday night’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way episode, Ingi brings Corona to meet his parents for the first time.

The first family member Ingi introduces to Corona is his mother, Inga, who gives her potential future daughter-in-law flowers.

Corona and Inga hug, and Corona shows off some of the Icelandic she learned to speak.

Ingi’s father, Hilmar, is the next to greet Corona, and he is equally as welcoming as Inga.

Corona is pleasantly surprised by how welcoming Ingi’s parents are

Corona is impressed with how nice everyone is.

“Like, I wasn’t expecting any of that,” Corona shares during a solo confessional. “So it really makes sense that, like, Ingi’s so positive. Like, he grew up in a very nourishing home.”

Hilmar notes from the other room how happy his son looks with Corona, and his brother concurs.

In the kitchen, Inga admires Corona’s hair and tells Ingi that she thinks it’s, “really pretty.”

Inga grabs a handful of Corona’s hair, curious to see how she styles her dreadlocks, so Corona demonstrates with her hands.

Although she looks comfortable during the conversation, during her confessional, she admits she was caught off guard by Inga’s behavior.

Corona is ‘shocked’ by Ingi’s mom touching her hair

“I was shocked that Ingi’s mom just went for a handful of hair. Typically, I do not let people touch my hair. And if they ask, the answer is exclusively ‘no,'” Corona admits.

But Corona was willing to make an exception for Inga in this case.

“But, I wanted to make such a good impression on his mom; honestly, she could have asked if she could chop one off and take it home, and I would have said ‘yes,'” she adds.

Corona and Ingi have taken a big step shortly after Corona arrives in Iceland, but will their relationship survive as they face more challenges along the way?

