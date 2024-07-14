90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Ingi explains why dating in Iceland is like ‘Russian roulette’

This week on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, viewers will meet another new cast member: Ingi Hilmar.

Ingi, a native of Reykjavik, Iceland, is the love interest of U.S. native Corona, a registered nurse who is giving up her dream of going to graduate school for midwifery at the University of Pennsylvania to move north to be with Ingi.

In Monday’s episode, Ingi, 39, opens up about dating in Iceland and explains why it’s a bit risky.

In a preview clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, Ingi tells TLC’s producers during a solo confessional interview that dating in Iceland “can be a little like a Russian roulette.”

“Like, you don’t know exactly, like, how related you are. Here in Iceland, we are more related to each other … probably more than anywhere in the world,” Ingi confesses.

He adds, “For example, when we’re dating, we have a website to see how related you are, but the question is always are you going to look beforehand or afterward?”

Ingi says that Corona ‘ticks all the boxes’

Ingi jokes that it could be a real possibility that he could date a woman and find out at the next family dinner that she’s actually his cousin.

Ingi admits that although he’s dated his fair share of women, none of them have ever “ticked all the boxes” the way that Corona does.

“Definitely didn’t expect that I would be meeting my future girlfriend at an after-party at my apartment,” Ingi shares. “I did not realize that she was hitting on me. She also, like, took a nap.”

Corona’s family doesn’t agree with her moving to Iceland to start a life with Ingi

During a brief trip to Iceland, Corona and Ingi met at an after-party at 5:00 in the morning.

Corona and Ingi have only spent 20 days together in total, which worries Corona’s mother, sister, and grandmother, among other things.

Corona’s family members were disappointed to discover she was giving up grad school for a man she barely knew and were shocked that she didn’t even know his last name or birthdate.

Corona’s mom’s reaction to her giving up her future for a man was, “You’re going to give up your dream for him? You’re going blinded by love.”

Her loved ones were also concerned that despite being 38 years old, Ingi had never been in a serious relationship before.

But that didn’t scare Corona away. Although her mom, sister, and grandma felt there was “something wrong” with Ingi, she rebutted, “I don’t think anything is wrong with him; he was just waiting for the right person.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.