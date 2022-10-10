90 Day Fiance: Thais Ramone in long ponytail and beige cut out dress shows off makeup

Thais Ramone showed off her makeup and a notable ponytail in a beige cutout dress. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance Season 9 alum Thais Ramone is doing double duty as she recently showed off her baby bump in a cutout dress while stunning in makeup she did herself.

The 26-year-old Brazilian native announced her pregnancy with her now-husband, Patrick Mendes, during the Season 9 Tell All and she has enjoyed sharing glowing images of herself ever since.

In Thais’ Instagram Story photo, she posed sitting on a rock outside while holding her belly with both hands as she had a beaming smile on her face.

She had smokey eye makeup, winged eyeliner, defined eyebrows, and a flawless face as she wore her baby hairs slicked down and her hair in an extra long braided ponytail paired with hoop earrings.

She wore a body-hugging beige knit dress that had cutouts just below her chest.

In the caption over the Story, Thais acknowledged two things about her look. First, she wrote, “I think it’s the first time I’ve done a beautiful makeup in myself.” Followed by a comment saying, “the braid coming apart.”

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais Ramone modeled the beige cutout from different angles

Thais also dedicated an entire Instagram post to her polished makeup look in the flattering beige dress.

The post included two photos of Thais modeling the beige bodycon dress outside.

The first image was of Thais standing in a desert shrub-scape as viewers got to see that she paired the dress with white knee-high- chunky boots.

She posed looking over one shoulder to reveal that the ponytail fell all the way past her backside as he arms fell in front of her belly.

The second photo in the carousel showed Thais sitting on what appeared to be the same rock as her makeup show-off Story, only this time, fans got a view of Thais from the side with her baby bump visible.

Thais Ramone did not make it on to 90 Day Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After?, which airs Sundays at 11/10c after every new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, has Thais’ husband, Patrick, on the spinoff but not Thais.

Patrick was chosen to give commentary and have witty banter on the show with his popular brother, John McManus, over his wife.

Thais has not acknowledged whether this has bothered her since she and John have never had a good relationship.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.