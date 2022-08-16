90 Day Fiance viewers want to see more of Patrick’s brother John

90 Day Fiance viewers are here for Patrick Mendes’ brother, John McManus. Pic credit: TLC

During the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All, viewers got to hear from Patrick Mendes’ brother John McManus, who has appeared all season long by his brother’s side.

John’s Boston accent, loyalty to his brother, unabashed opinions, and imbibing behavior have resonated with viewers. Many have felt he carried the season despite not even being a main cast member.

At the Tell All, Jibri Bell started to come for John while John was trying to answer a question about his brother and his Brazilian wife, Thais Ramone.

John, who didn’t appreciate the interruption or Jibri’s criticism, snapped at Jibri, and the two had a verbal face-off where John called Jibri “Sparkles.”

Tell All viewers have taken hold of that insult, often shown or said as “Spahkles” due to John’s accent.

John’s season-long charisma, coupled with his Tell All showdown, has prompted viewers to react on social media, with most calling to see more of John.