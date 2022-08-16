90 Day Fiance viewers want to see more of Patrick’s brother John

90 Day Fiance viewers want to see more of Patrick Mendes’ brother John McManus
With Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance almost over and viewers being left with a cliffhanger on Part 1 of the Tell All, viewers are calling to see more of John on their TV screens.
A 90 Day fan page made a meme that featured a still image of John saying, “Okay, Sparkles.”
Above that, a description read, “Cancel all the s****y spin offs and give us what all want and need. A Boston John advice show.”
In the caption, the fan account added, “GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT. #bostonjohn.”
A different 90 Day fan page made a meme that showed John next to not-so-flattering pictures of Stephanie Davison, Natalie Mordovtseva, Baby Girl Lisa Hamme, Danielle Jbali, Nicole Nafziger, and Larissa Lima.
Above that, a description read, “TLC needs to make a show with John and he goes on dates with trainwrecks.”
In the caption, the fan page wrote, “I would 100% watch this! They can call it 90 Day Trainwrecks.”
90 Day Fiance Tell All viewers got to hear John McManus’ opinions
Before John was interrupted by Jibri, he revealed that he accidentally told a female friend about Thais’ pregnancy which was not public at the time. The girl John told then wished Thais a premature congratulations on social media.
John said he was drunk and didn’t remember doing that but that he was excited to be an uncle.
He also said he thought Patrick and Thais were good for each other.
90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.