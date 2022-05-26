90 Day Fiance: Thais explains her reaction to her Patrick’s brother living with them

Thais Ramone explained to 90 Day Fiance fans her reaction to Patrick Mendes’ brother John. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers quickly learned before new cast member Thais Ramone arrived in America, she had a problem with her fiance Patrick Mendes’ brother John living with them.

Thais’ annoyance with John being in her and Patrick’s space is poised to be one of their main storylines this season, and viewers have gotten to know a little about all three personalities involved.

However, Thais aimed to set the record straight about Patrick and John’s living situation regarding her and answered a 90 Day viewer’s question.

Thais Ramone explained more about Patrick Mendes’ brother John living with them

Thais did an Instagram Q&A where she was asked, “[Patrick] always lived with his brother? Do u live in his family’s house?”

To which she replied, “I’m not going to answer everything about the show because otherwise I would stay all day lol and you guys need to watch to find out. Because each one interprets in a way.”

Thais continued, “But no. Patrick has always lived alone after his divorce! And his brother didn’t live with Patrick and ex wife of course!”

She explained further, “His brother moved in with him last year until I arrived (smiling emoji in hearts) [which] was a good [idea], because my process took too long and Patrick was feeling lonely!”

Thais finished by saying, “And no! It’s my fiance’s house! I would never leave Brazil to live with Patrick’s family if I already lived independently in Brazil alone since I was 19! And I don’t like to bother people either.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Pic credit: @tharamoniee/Instagram

Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes already have a dog together

90 Day Fiance fans were introduced to Theodore, or Teodoro, the fluffy puppy that Patrick got Thais to keep her company upon her arrival to America.

Theodore, whose Instagram is @teodoro90dayfiance, is a baby pomeranian. His bio describes, “Just because I’m small doesn’t mean I can’t do big things!!! Follow my puppy adventures.”

Theodore joins other 90 Day pets in earning the hearts of viewers.

90 Day fans have become attached to pets like Stephanie Davison’s late cat Cooper, Big Ed’s late dog Teddy, Kenny Niedermeier’s late dog Truffles and new dog Mika, and Natalie Mordovtseva’s rat Pulya.

Other mentionable 90 Day pets include David Murphey’s late cat Mothra, Colt and Debbie Johnson’s six cats, Mike Youngquist’s husky, and Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber’s husky.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.