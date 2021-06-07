90 Day Fiance: Tarik Myers celebrates first anniversary with wife Hazel Cagalitan

90 Day Fiance couple Tarik and Hazel are celebrating their first wedding anniversary. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Tarik Myers and his wife, Hazel Cagalitan, recently celebrated their first year of marriage.

The couple, whose most recent journey was documented in Season 8 of the hit TLC franchise, polarized fans with their new approach to their relationship. Early sneak peeks for the show revealed that Hazel would be coming out as bisexual at some point in the season.

And, in addition, she was on the lookout for a girlfriend once she made the big move to America to be with Tarik.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The news left many fans confused and concerned for the couple, with many wondering if their relationship would last. But it seems that although their relationship may be unconventional, the pair has found a way to make it work and are now celebrating just how far they’ve come.

Tarik shares sweet post about Hazel on their first wedding anniversary

Taking to his Instagram, Tarik shared a video in honor of their first anniversary and he wanted all of his fans and followers to know just how special his wife is to him.

Part of his surprise for Hazel included Tarik pretending he forgot about the anniversary altogether. In the video, he shows the flowers and balloons that he’d purchased for the big day.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

“See, on your first wedding anniversary, to be the man, you’ve got to act like you forgot,” Tarik said.

He then proceeded to show his followers everything he had purchased for Hazel including flowers, balloons, a Ninja air fryer, and sweets from her home country of the Philippines.

“The key is to act like you forgot, then you get more points for remembering,” he continued.

Although Tarik didn’t share Hazel’s reaction to the gifts, he did caption the post with loving words and recounted how they got to where they are.

Tarik’s Instagram caption gushes about Hazel’s ‘beautiful soul’

90 Day Fiance fans know that Tarik and Hazel have been through a lot over the past year. In addition to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Tarik and Hazel have continuously had to fight for their love, and part of that included justifying the way they’ve chosen to define their marriage.

A major part of their storyline throughout Season 8 included Hazel’s search for a girlfriend. Tarik showed nothing but support for Hazel as she explored this new part of herself. And if fans have been wondering if Tarik has any regrets…his Instagram post caption seems to indicate that just isn’t the case.

“4 years ago I did the unthinkable. A year ago today I made the best decision of my life,” he wrote.

Tarik continued to say that despite all of the uncertainty that surrounded them when Hazel moved to America, just a couple of weeks prior to the beginning of lockdown, she handled it all so well.

“She has rolled with every punch the pandemic has thrown us. This woman is an incredible, thoughtful, real, beautiful soul. Hazel has never clambered for TV cameras or the spotlight,” he wrote.

Tarik then concluded his post saying that the only ones who need to understand their relationship is the two of them.

“No one has to know why we chose each other but us. Happy 1st Anniversary Mrs. Myers.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.