Tarik and Hazel on 90 Day Fiance: Everything you need to know

90 Day Fiance is set to return with a new season that will feature new couples as they navigate the K-1 visa process in an attempt to bring their partners to America from other countries.

RELATED Gallery

The new season will also include the return of some familiar couples, including Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan.

The couple was first featured on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, which chronicled their journey from their first meeting to their engagement.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the new season, the couple will be navigating new waters as they attempt to build their lives together in America.

Hazel comes out as bisexual

One of the bigger storylines for the pair will be the reveal that Hazel is bisexual.

Tarik recently revealed that he has known of Hazel’s bisexuality for quite some time. He explained that she informed him just weeks into chatting, long before the couple met in person for the first time.

Speaking to ET, Tarik said that he supports Hazel.

He further explained, “Hazel and I have been together some years now, and we have been through more in two years than the average couple would go through in 10 years. We have had serious ups and downs, so we really know each other, and why would I even go into it if I doubted it? Sometimes you have to throw caution to the wind and I feel like she gave up way more than I did.”

In the new season, fans will see Hazel and Tarik together in America as they plan to wed within the 90-day limit. The couple will also work together to try and find Hazel a girlfriend while remaining committed to each other.

Will this season see Tarik’s brother causing more drama for the couple?

In the couple’s first season with the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Tarik’s brother, Dean, was set on creating as much drama for his brother and Hazel as possible.

After Tarik flew to the Philipines to meet Hazel and spend some time together, Dean joined the couple and put an immediate damper on the trip.

Dean questioned Hazel’s intentions with Tarik. He also took jabs at her while claiming that he was trying to get to know her.

When Tarik and Hazel told Dean that they planned on taking a romantic trip to some nearby islands, Dean looked at Hazel and asked, “You sure you’re gonna be enough woman for him up there?”

Needless to say, that didn’t go over well and the drama continued from there.

More recently, Tarik and Dean had a massive falling out that had them both step away from the TLC spin-off 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

90 Day Fiance returns December 6 at 8/7c on TLC.