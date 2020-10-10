90 Day Fiance: Syngin reveals that he would give up Tania before he gives up booze

It seems that happily ever after may not be in the cards for 90 Day Fiance couple, Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester.

The couple’s relationship was rocky throughout the latest 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season and they seemed incompatible in so many ways.

The visible cracks that formed during the season only further deepened during the Tell All when the subject of Syngin’s drinking came up for discussion.

Syngin and Tania admit their marriage isn’t in a good place

During their segment, the couple discussed their ongoing marriage issues, which stem from her need for control and his drinking.

“Would you say you guys have a healthy marriage?” asked cast member, Colt Johnson.

Syngin responded, “I would not say that we have a healthy marriage. But, you know, I think it’s just really figuring out if we’re meant to be, or if our future aligns and stuff.”

Syngin says he likes a cold beer; Tania says it would be acceptable if he knew when to stop

When the conversation steered towards why Tania has a problem with Syngin’s drinking, she explained, “Everyone drinks. I come from a Latin culture. We drink, we drink, we drink. We play dominos, we drink.”

Castmate Elizabeth Potthast-Castravet then asks for clarification. “So, you know when to stop, but he doesn’t know when to stop. Is that what you’re saying?”

“Yes,” says Tania.

Syngin then gives his perspective, “For me, I’m still good with the way I am,” he says. “I feel there’s no wrong. I’m not going down the wrong channel.”

“When I’m watching a ball game, when I’m doing anything — some gardening work — I’m going to have a cold beer if I feel like it. I’m not gonna worry about any of that kind of s**t.”

Elizabeth Potthast-Castravet’s husband, Andrei, asked Syngin why he was drinking, and if he was stressed.

Syngin responded, “I definitely don’t drink when I’m stressed. I don’t drink when I’m relaxed. I’m just chill. I like enjoying and having a drink.”

“I’m still going to love a cold beer,” he continued. “regardless of who tells me when or who I can have it.”

Defending her stance, Tania says, “And that would be okay, but he’s not sharing everything, and I wish, like, if people would see what I’ve seen and what I’ve dealt with.”

Tania says Syngin’s drinking is worse than people know

Tania explained that Syngin doesn’t like talking about his drinking, saying, “Syngin is very sensitive, and it’s very hard for him to be as honest.”

Fighting back, Syngin says, “It sounds like you’re saying to the world, I’m a screaming, raging, f**king alcoholic.”

“No, I don’t think you’re a raging alcoholic,” Tania responds. “But, yes, has alcohol influenced work before, has alcohol influenced us, our arguments? Yes. If it was just a cold beer, it wouldn’t be a problem.”

After insinuating that an incident involving Syngin’s drinking had occurred just days before filming the Tell All, host Shaun Robinson asked Tania to elaborate, but she refused.

When asked why she wouldn’t share, Tania responded, “Because it’s embarrassing. It’s absolutely embarrassing.”

When asked if he would give up drinking to save his marriage, Syngin stated, “To be very honest, I will not be giving up drinking probably my whole entire life. I enjoy a cold beer. I enjoy the beverage. I enjoy my time with it.”

He continued, “And if that bugs her, that just means that I must get somebody who doesn’t say I’m an alcoholic.”

90 Day Fiance: HEA Strikes Back airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.