Did Syngin and Tania split up? South African 90 Day Fiance star claims ‘no obligation to anybody’

Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester first appeared on 90 Day Fiance back in Season 7. The then-engaged couple shared their journey as Syngin, a South African native, moved to America to be with Tania.

Despite a few hiccups along the way– most notably Tania saying that she didn’t view Syngin as her soulmate- the pair got married, and they’ve continued to share their lives ever since.

Currently, fans can keep up with the pair on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which has followed the couple as they move out of Tania’s mother’s shed, deal with an injury Tania sustained in a car accident, and look for work.

Things haven’t been going well for the pair, and there are plenty of signs pointing to trouble. Fans have been speculating about whether Tania and Syngin broke up since they were spotted arguing last week.

A fan who witnessed the fight said that they had claimed to be “done” with the relationship, and it now looks like that may not be an exaggeration.

Syngin hints at split on Instagram

Syngin has been posting travel photos over the past few days, and a remark he made in the comments of one of the photos has fans talking.

A commenter asked how he manages to travel so much, to which Syngin replied, “I have nothing that hold me back I can move and do what I feel like no obligation to anybody.”

Viewers quickly spotted the remark and wondered whether it meant that Syngin was single, but Syngin remained tight-lipped about his relationship status.

We know from other 90 Day Fiance cast members that couples who sign onto the show are contractually obliged to keep quiet about the goings-on in their relationships to avoid spoilers, so Syngin may be trying to stay out of trouble with his silence.

Tania’s Instagram seems normal

Although Syngin is being evasive on his page, Tania has kept to business as usual on hers. Just yesterday, she posted a photo of herself in the car as Syngin drove.

Syngin actually commented on the photo, and based on the content, it seems like the two are probably still together. “Wtf looks like I am time warping,” he wrote.

“Maybe we are..ssshhhh,” Tania replied.

It’s a totally normal exchange for a married couple, and it came after Syngin’s comment about not being “obligated” to anyone. So it appears that the two are indeed still together, but fans will have to keep watching to see what the fighting was about.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.