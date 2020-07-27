90 Day Fiance fan snaps photo of Tania and Syngin fighting – Are they done?

Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester have not had an easy season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

First, Tania was involved in a car accident and severely injured her foot, which left her unable to work. Syngin, realizing that he would have to be the couple’s breadwinner, went looking for a job but didn’t have much luck.

To top it all off, Syngin’s brother in South Africa had a health scare that landed him in the hospital.

All the stress put a strain on the couple’s relationship, and they’ve had their fair share of fights. They’ve argued over Syngin’s drinking habits, Tania’s admission that she doesn’t view Syngin as her soulmate, and their differing timelines for moving out of Connecticut and starting a family.

It seems that things have not gotten better in the time since the season was filmed- just a few days ago, a fan spotted the pair amidst what appeared to be a fight.

Tania and Syngin’s relationship is on the rocks

Instagram fan account @fraudedbyTLC shared a photo of the couple that a fan had taken. Tania appears in the photo with a mask while Syngin follows her a few feet behind.

According to the fan who took the photograph, Tania and Syngin were fighting and said that they were “done.”

Based on the photo, it seems unlikely that the fan could’ve known what the fight was about, but with this pair, there’s never a shortage of topics to disagree about.

Are Tania and Syngin really done?

Although the two said that they were “done” according to the fan, that might not mean that they’re really broken up.

90 Day Fiance stars have proven that they have a flair for the dramatic, and many couples have claimed that their relationship is over but reconciled within hours.

It’s not clear if that’s the case for Tania and Syngin, but their Instagram accounts offer a few clues.

Just last week, Tania posted a very happy looking photo of herself with Syngin in the pool. That would seem to point towards the couple being together, but the fight that the fan witnessed may have occurred after that post.

Yesterday, Syngin posted a video of a cute cottage in upstate New York that he called his “secret spot.” A male friend appeared in the video with Syngin, but Tania was noticeably absent.

“Love this place but I cant say where it is hahah,” Syngin commented on the post. “But I love getting away for all this bull s**t stress we give our self’s…”

It’s a cryptic comment, and both Syngin and Tania have been quiet about their relationship status, so fans will just have to keep watching to find out how their relationship plays out.

