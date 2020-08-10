90 Day Fiance: Syngin shares a long list of things he and Tania cannot agree on

Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester have had many roadblocks in their relationship.

One of the most memorable moments from the couple’s first stint on TLC was a shocking and hurtful comment from Tania to her then-fiance. During an astrological reading, Tania revealed to Syngin that he was not her soulmate.

The revelation came after the South African native left his entire family and came to the U.S to live with Tanya.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tania’s admission certainly put a damper on things, but nevertheless, the couple continued their relationship and have since gotten married.

Now they are featured on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, and it’s pretty clear that the couple still has a lot of issues to work through.

Syngin talks about Tania to his family

Tania and Syngin have moved out of the shed behind Tania’s mom’s house. But despite being in their own space, the two have continued to butt heads, mostly over money issues and Syngin’s drinking.

To add more stress to the situation, Tania has a broken leg, and now her husband has to be at her beck and call.

In the latest episode, however, the couple headed to South Africa to spend time with Syngin’s friends and family.

During one scene, Syngin had a chat with his mom and sister and talked about the issues he’s having with his wife.

“It’s been tough,” he explained. “We have arguments about stupid stuff and….it causes so much extra stress. Something I don’t need or want in a relationship.”

He also listed several things that he and Tania cannot agree on. “When it comes to like future plans, children, she wants to be in the states I wanna go to South Africa.”

He also told his family that they argue about his drinking.

The conversation led to much concern from his mother. “I’m just worried now,” she explained. “I mean are you gonna be truly happy there? Is Tania gonna make you happy?

Tania complains about Syngin

Syngin is not the only one talking about his marriage woes with the family.

During a shopping day with her in-laws, they questioned the 90 Day Fiance alum as she dished about their relationship.

She told the women that she wants her husband to settle down, explaining, “I think he wants to, but part of him feels like he’s losing his freedom.”

She continued, “I don’t want you to feel like you’re losing your freedom being committed or in a relationship with me.”

Tanya also told Syngin’s mom and sister that she wouldn’t try to change him, but she does call him out on his excessive partying and drinking.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.