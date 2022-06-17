90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto happier than ever in off-the-shoulder dress and heels

Stephanie Matto shares her joy with her followers. Pic credit: Stepanka/YouTube

Stephanie Matto has a lot to be happy about these days. Since appearing on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, she’s leveraged her stardom into multiple successful business ventures.

She found a way to use her time on television to gain a strong following. Her popularity has afforded her the chance to create multiple streams of income and to encourage others to do the same.

It’s not just fame and fortune that has Stephanie glowing these days, though. She has also found love again and seems to be smitten by her new man.

Stephanie says she’s trained her boyfriend well

The reality TV star recently shared some new pics on social media for her followers bragging about her boyfriend. Although she does post regularly, Stephanie rarely talks about her personal life with her followers.

In the pics, she’s wearing an off-the-shoulder mini dress with nude-colored heels. In the first photo, she is posing in what appears to be a garden, with the next few photos taking place in an open field.

She captioned her post by saying, “Find someone who makes you laugh and someone who knows all of your best angles.” She adds a hashtag that says #welltrainedboyfriend letting her followers know that she is with her man, and he is the one behind the camera.

This is Stephanie’s first relationship since she completed filming for 90 Day: The Single Life and announced that she would remain celibate after multiple failed relationships.

Her single life was short-lived, however, after she met her new boo. Not only did she reveal that she broke her celibacy vow with him, but she also said they have a deep connection that feels like he could be her soul mate.

Stephanie wants to keep her relationship private

Since Stephanie announced that she was dating someone new, she’s done all she can to keep his identity private. She has not revealed any details about the mystery man except that they met online and he lives in France.

For months, she has been bragging about their relationship that includes lavish dinners and trips around the world. However, Stephanie has not shown his face to her followers, saying she wants to keep him private and out of the spotlight.

Learning her lessons from sharing details of her life on TV for millions to see, Stephanie has decided to keep this new relationship to herself. She’s received so much criticism in the past and wants to avoid the scrutiny this time around and simply enjoy being in love.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.