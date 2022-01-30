90 Day: The Single Life: Stephanie Matto breaks her celibacy with French boyfriend she met online

Stephanie Matto has a new French boyfriend. Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto didn’t find love on the show but that doesn’t mean she’s unlucky in love. Actually, the fart jar entrepreneur now has a hot French beau, and she decided to break her celibacy for him.

Stephanie has opened up several times about her decision to abstain from sex and confessed that several factors played a role in her decision. However, the reality TV personality is now dating a man she met online and things are hot and heavy between them.

She recently raved about her new relationship and confessed that she flew to Paris to meet her online beau after they talked to each other for several months.

However, soon after meeting in person things got heated between them.

During her appearance on the 90 Day Fiance: Tell All Stephanie shared the news that she has now broken her celibacy with her mysterious French lover.

Stephanie Matto breaks her celibacy with French boyfriend

In Touch shared details from Stephanie’s appearance on the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All where she opened up about her relationship.

“I lost my celibacy. I did,” revealed Stephanie. “I met someone online. We talked for several months and I flew to Paris, stayed in a beautiful hotel, and lost my celibacy in Paris.”

The 31-year-old continued to boast about the deep connection with her new beau.

“It’s someone who is a soul mate connection. It’s something I’ve never, ever, ever experienced in my life. It’s like, unexplainable,” she said.

Stephanie Matto says French boyfriend is ‘sexually adventurous’

The 90 Day: The Single Life cast member who identifies as bisexual also revealed that her French boyfriend is “sexually adventurous” and accepting of the fact that she also likes women.

“He’s very open to like, a threesome with another woman and exploring that,” noted Stephanie. “And it was pretty crazy, I mean, we met after talking for several months and within an hour at the hotel, we were in the shower, having sex,” she continued. “It was nuts! It was so crazy.”

During her chat on the Tell All, Stephanie noted that she’s “super sexually compatible” with the mystery guy– whose name she has yet to reveal.

“He puts my needs first and people talk about sexual experiences where you feel like you’re one person and you’re, like, staring into their eyes, you feel your freakin’ soul leaving your body, it’s like, that type of s**t. It’s crazy,” confessed the TLC star.

“I’ve never had sex like this before in my life, and it actually makes me feel like I’ve never had sex in my life until now,” she added.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+