90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto brags about French boyfriend after he plans romantic trip to Paris

After a rocky time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and her shocking appearance on 90 Day: The Single Life, Stephanie Matto is back to sharing more details about her dating life.

While she’s admitted that some of the comments she’s received recently have hurt her feelings, she isn’t going to shy away from sharing her life online.

And now, after a few hiccups while trying to date again, she’s in a new relationship that she’s happy to brag about to fans and haters alike.

Stephanie Matto has found new love

Stephanie let the world know that she was no longer a single lady in her latest Instagram post.

She revealed that she has a new boyfriend who planned a two-week vacation for them in Paris. The post features Stephanie in a short, tan trench coat with a caption that reads, “Get you a French boyfriend that plans a two week trip for you around Paris and takes amazing photos of you.”

The slide of photos also shows Stephanie enjoying a meal at a restaurant and posing in front of the famous Mona Lisa painting. In her caption, she also joked, “Ps. the Mona Lisa is overrated.”

Although she did brag about how wonderful the trip is, Stephanie didn’t share a picture of her boyfriend with fans.

Stephanie Matto’s life after 90 Day Fiance

Since she’s finished filming, Stephanie has kept herself busy and has created multiple streams of income for herself.

She made headlines when she began selling jars containing her farts where she claimed to have made over $100K doing so. She also earned money from her OnlyFans account, until she ran into issues with them and stopped using the platform.

Recently, she launched her own website in response to her troubles with OnlyFans. The site is called Unfiltrd and allows users to post NSFW content and earn money from fan subscriptions. Stephanie has said she wants the platform to empower women and encourage them to be their own bosses.

Stephanie has also mentioned getting involved in cryptocurrency in order to increase her net worth. In the past, she created a guide to help others understand how cryptocurrency worked, once again finding a way to capitalize on her stardom.

Currently, she continues to actively post videos on social media platforms like YouTube and makes guest appearances on various podcasts where she talks about her different career ventures. She’s been very open about her journey to becoming a businesswoman and creating an empire for herself.

She hasn’t made any comments on her future in reality television, and whether she’s completely done with that world. In the meantime, fans can keep up with her on social media as she regularly posts about her next moves.

