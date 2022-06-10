Stephanie Matto on airing her love life: ‘Never will I put my relationship back in the spotlight’

Stephanie says she’ll never make her relationships public on TV again. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie Matto says 90 Day Fiance will never again capture her relationships on camera because she intends to keep them private.

90 Day Fiance viewers know Stephanie from her time on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, when she traveled to Australia to meet her love interest, Erika, after meeting online. Their relationship didn’t last, and Stephanie has been celibate for most of the time since her and Erika’s season aired.

However, Stephanie is currently in another relationship after ending her celibacy, but 90 Day Fiance viewers shouldn’t expect to find out much about her and her new French lover.

Stephanie Matto wants to keep her relationships away from 90 Day Fiance cameras

Speaking with ET’s Melicia Johnson, Stephanie says of her relationship with her boyfriend, “I think it’s going on almost a year now and it’s super private.”

She says that despite 90 Day Fiance constantly urging her to go public with her relationship, she’s shut them down. “We keep it under wraps and I think I’m going to keep it that way. 90 Day Fiance keeps trying to get in there with the camera,” she shared. “They’re like, ‘Steph, when are you ready to come and share more of this?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I don’t think so. I think I want to keep it private.'”

Stephanie’s former experience on the show impacted her decision to stay private this time with her relationships. “No, I don’t think that I’m ever going to come back onto the show with the relationship,” she added. But she isn’t turned off completely from the idea of continuing to film for the franchise.

“I think as far as the Fiance franchise, I’ll keep it only strictly Pillow Talk or little updates here and there, but never will I put my relationship back in the spotlight like that because I just saw how destructive it was with me and my previous partner on the show, and I just would never want to go through something like that again. It’s just not for me,” she told the outlet.

Stephanie’s professional success since 90 Day Fiance

Stephanie has reached a point in her career where she can control more of the narrative and she likes it that way. Venturing into the fart-in-a-jar business and selling her boob sweat have earned her beaucoup bucks.

“I’ve reached that point in my life now where I’d just rather focus on my projects, my work, my boob sweat, and that’s it,” Stephanie stated. “And it’s like, now I can pick and choose what I share online and I don’t have to rely on editors and producers picking and choosing what they put out there.”

You can watch Stephanie’s entire interview here.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.