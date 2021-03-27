90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison treats a fan to a big surprise as ‘acts of kindness’ continue

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison gives back to her fans. Pic credit: @90day_stephanie/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison continues to give back to the community. The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Carr has been spreading good vibes lately by doing some random acts of kindness over the past few days.

And it seems Stephanie is just getting started with her good deeds. After giving out cash to strangers, she’s now on to the next recipient of her special gift.

90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison surprises big fan

Looks like Stephanie Davison has a new way of connecting with her fans. The 90 Day Fiance cast member seemed eager to meet some of them and show her appreciation in person.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Ryan Carr’s ex-girlfriend recently revealed that she picked one lucky fan who will receive a special surprise from her. Stephanie shared a clip of her conversation with the winner, whom she claimed to be her avid supporter.

The 90 Day Fiance star talked to the female fan via video call and revealed the prizes she’s about to receive from her. Stephanie told the winner that she’s flying to Tampa, Florida to meet her in person.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

The 90 Day Fiance super fan is also getting a $1,000 shopping spree from Stephanie. It’s unclear when exactly they will meet up but a photo from the fan’s IG showed her with Stephanie earlier.

Stephanie disses ‘uneducated’ trolls

Stephanie Davison has nothing but good words to say to her avid fan. The 90 Day Fiance star said she has been “extremely supportive” of her ever since her debut on the show.

Apparently, the female fan would send her positive messages and comments on social media. Stephanie said it’s definitely a breath of fresh air from all the negativity she gets because of the show.

The 90 Day Fiance star constantly gets harsh remarks online. Stephanie dropped some subtle diss at her haters who continue to spread negative vibes on her page.

In the same post, Stephanie used some stinging hashtags to describe her haters, such as “uneducated people are always the most negative,” and “trolls live in trailer parks.”

90 Day Fiance star continues with her ‘random acts of kindness’

Recently, Stephanie Davison showed her generous side by giving away cash to random people. The 90 Day Fiance star spent International Day of Happiness by handing out $100 each to ten strangers.

It looks like it’s not the last time she’ll be doing that. Stephanie teased another giveaway soon despite the mixed reactions she got from last time. It’ll be interesting to see what she will do next to top her most recent generous act.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.