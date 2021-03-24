90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison wants to go ‘cub’ hunting with fellow ‘cougar’ Ashley Martson

90 Day Fiance stars Stephanie Davison and Ashley Martson. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison continues to embrace her image of being a “cougar.” The 52-year-old TLC celeb, who dated Ryan Carr, 27, doesn’t seem bothered by the nickname’s connotation.

It seems Stephanie is now looking forward to meeting with fellow “cougars” from the show. Recently, she jokingly invited Ashley Martson to hunt for a “cub” with her.

90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison invites Ashley Martson to go on vacation

It looks like Stephanie Davison loves her “cougar” life, and she’s recruiting Ashley Martson to join the club. The 90 Day Fiance celeb gave a shout-out to Jay Smith’s ex-wife, seemingly inviting her to go on vacation.

Stephanie took to her IG Stories and shared a side-by-side photo of herself and Ashley. “Cougars who vacation together find cubs together,” she captioned the post, tagging Ashley’s handle.

It seems 90 Day Fiance’s Ashley is down with Stephanie’s invite. In response, she shared her side-by-side picture with Stephanie, both of them looking gorgeous.

“The cougars are ready to be back on the prowl,” Ashley played along. “Must be 40+ with [money].” She goes on to ask Stephanie where they should go on their cougar vacation — Maldives or Dubai.

Stephanie embraces being a ‘cougar’

Both Ashley Martson and Stephanie Davison had fun goofing around, proclaiming themselves as cougars. Both the 90 Day Fiance stars don’t seem to mind the criticism they get from it.

Ashley, 34, was married to Jay Smith, 22. Their marriage was definitely a tumultuous one, as seen on and off camera. They’ve had multiple breakups and reconciliations before officially ending it with a divorce recently.

Stephanie, on the other hand, infamously dated Ryan Carr, who is way younger than her. She also doesn’t mind being called his sugar mama. Stephanie showered Ryan with gifts and even helped him and his family financially.

But their May-December romance eventually turned sour after Stephanie cried foul over an intimate night gone wrong with Ryan. She went on to have a fling with his cousin, Harris.

90 Day Fiance star takes pigtails to a whole new level

Meanwhile, there’s no stopping Stephanie Davison from rocking her infamous pigtails. The 90 Day Fiance celeb has taken a liking to the youthful hairstyle despite the mockery she gets from it.

Stephanie often shares sexy photos of herself with her long pigtails. While some find it cute, others think the hairstyle is not age-appropriate for her. But instead of changing her style, Stephanie continues to flaunt her go-to hairstyle on social media and shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.