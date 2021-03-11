90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison ‘bad to the bone’ in latest sexy pic

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison enjoys posing sexy on Instagram. Pic credit: TLC

There’s no stopping Stephanie Davison from flaunting her body online — not even the criticism she gets from it. The 90 Day Fiance star has been quite active on social media lately, sharing racy photos of herself for everyone to see.

But sexy poses are not the only thing Stephanie has been sharing as of late. It turns out, she’s also dropping some intriguing claims against the show and they’re getting more controversial.

90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison shares naughty pic

Stephanie Davison continues to show off her body on social media whether fans like it or not. The 90 Day Fiance celeb took to Instagram recently for another round of sexy photos.

In her latest post, Stephanie shared a black and white photo of herself looking naughtier than ever. The 52-year-old businesswoman confidently rocked a fitted bodysuit with a skeleton design.

She also put her hair in pigtails — her go-to hairstyle recently. Stephanie posed in a sitting position, strategically covering her lady parts with her hands. “Bad to the bone,” she captioned the post.

The 90 Day Fiance star was definitely oozing with confidence in her latest photo. But it seems not everyone’s impressed. Apparently, some think Stephanie is acting inappropriate for her age.

Stephanie called out for not acting her age

Shortly after sharing her newest sexy photo, Stephane Davison gets roasted by fans and haters alike. The 90 Day Fiance star was instantly criticized, mainly for her actions on social media.

One commenter noted that her self-esteem seems low because of the way she’s behaving on Instagram. Another one suggested she might be experiencing a mid-life crisis.

Some even made fun of the 90 Day Fiance star, joking about how she makes Darcey Silva looks “well-adjusted.” There were some who find her posts “embarrassing” and “desperate.”

Despite the backlash, Stephanie doesn’t seemed bothered at all. The reality star continues to do sexy poses and even joined OnyFans so she could share more racy content.

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison gets negative comments online. Pic credit @90daythemelanatedway/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star throws new allegations against TL

Meanwhile, Stephanie Davison gave more details about her accusations against TLC. In response to a fan, the 90 Day Fiance star shared what she claimed to be a conversation she had with a friend.

Stephanie said her friend lauded her for filming “13 to 15 hours per day on set” with no bathroom breaks and “just a 30-minute lunch break.” She said her friend considers her a trooper for getting the job done despite the difficulties.

Pic credit: @90Day_Stephanie/Instagram

The 90 Day Fiance star goes on to say that she continued filming even after being “raped” and “eaten by sandflies which potentially could have killed you since they carry a brutal disease called Leishmaniasis.”

Previously, Stephanie threatened to sue the network for her supposed bad experiences while filming for the show. It’s unclear if she’s pushing through with it.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.