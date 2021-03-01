90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison no time for Tell All – shoots guns instead

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison reveals she’s not going to be on the Tell All episode. Pic credit:@90day_stephanie/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison has announced that she won’t be appearing in the Tell All episode, and it appears that she’d rather spend the time shooting her guns.

It seems that Stephanie likes to let off steam by shooting guns from her collection. The girlfriend of Ryan Carr proudly shows off her firearms on social media, which came as a surprise to many.

Stephanie is known for her love of fashion and other girly stuff. However, there’s also a side of her that shows she’s a tough chic. Check out her intimidating guns below.

90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison shows off impressive guns

Looks like Stephanie Davison is not one to mess with. The 90 Day Fiance star seems tougher in real life than what viewers see on TV.

Just recently, Stephanie took to Instagram and revealed her feisty side. Ryan Carr’s girlfriend shared photos of herself looking “cranky” due to the cold weather.

While outdoors, the 90 Day Fiance celeb posed with firearms, which definitely look intimidating. One of her photos showed her holding an assault rifle while all bundled up.

Another post featured a fierce-looking Stephanie Davison aiming what appeared to be a Desert Eagle pistol. “I’m just in the mood to shoot guns today,” she captioned the photo.

Stephanie not joining Tell All episode

Meanwhile, Stephanie Davison hinted that she would not be part of this season’s Tell All. The 90 Day Fiance star said she did not film for the episode but did not give any further details.

“LA tell all?! I wasn’t there! More about that at a later time,” Stephanie wrote.

Recently, some of the cast members were spotted in Los Angeles. These include Mike Youngquist, Yara Zaya, Andrew Kenton, Julia Trubkina, and Rebecca Parrott. Apparently, they were all gathered to film for the upcoming Tell All episode.

90 Day Fiance: Stephanie to reveal her truth?

Stephanie Davison not joining the Tell All is not really surprising at all. The 90 Day Fiance star has made some accusations against TLC recently and even threatened to sue them.

She claimed to have several unpleasant experiences while filming for the show, some of which sounded very serious. Stephanie claimed she was “manipulated to keep filming” despite her “begging” to get off the set. She also alleged that the show’s production team treats cast members poorly.

The 90 Day Fiance star said she’s in the process of taking legal actions against the show. However, she did not specify the nature of the lawsuit. “These clusterf**ks that work for this company are going to wish they never deceived me,” Stephanie said at the time.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.