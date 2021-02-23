90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison cries foul after intimate night with Ryan Carr

90 Day Fiance stars Stephanie Davison and Ryan Carr. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison shared what went down during an intimate night with Ryan Carr and why she’s not happy about it. The TLC celeb seemed distressed after her boyfriend allegedly did something without her consent.

90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison emotional as she shares ‘horrors’ of intimate night with Ryan Carr

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, Stephanie Davison broke down in tears after her intimate night with Ryan Carr goes wrong. The 52-year-old businesswoman confronted her Belizean boyfriend for allegedly deceiving her in bed.

Stephanie told the producers that Ryan did not use the condom she bought for him. She alleged that he told her he had the condoms she gave him prior to them having sex.

However, when Stephanie asked again, Ryan supposedly told her that he wasn’t wearing the rubber. Apparently, it did not sit well with the 90 Day Fiance celeb, who claimed that she felt violated.

Stephanie explained that she was just trying to protect herself, seemingly worried that Ryan could infect her with a sexually transmitted disease. She added that she simply doesn’t trust Ryan, especially after being physically away from each other for ten months.

The 90 Day Fiance cast member is convinced that her much-younger boyfriend has been unfaithful to her during their 10 months apart. She implied that at some point, Ryan probably cheated on her with different women. However, he vehemently denied such accusations. Ryan implied that it doesn’t make sense for Stephanie to accuse him of cheating when she’s the one who actually cheated first with his cousin, Harris.

Stephanie considers it ‘rape’?

Meanwhile, the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance brought up many questions about Stephanie Davison’s rape allegations against Ryan Carr. Previously, she shared some unpleasant experiences while filming for the show.

She claimed she was “manipulated to keep filming” despite her desperate pleas to get off the set after suffering from severe insect bites. Stephanie said the producers refused to let her go, which worsen her condition and eventually led to hospitalization.

The 90 Day Fiance star also implied that she still hasn’t been paid everything she’s due for filming. However, these claims remain unconfirmed.

Stephanie also alleged that Ryan raped her while filming. This seemingly pertained to the latest episode where she complained about Ryan not wearing protection during their intimate moment.

90 Day Fiance: Are Stephanie and Ryan still together?

Many are now wondering about the real score between Stephanie Davison and Ryan Carr. The 90 Day Fiance stars have yet to confirm their current status, partly because of their existing non-disclosure agreement with TLC.

But as seen in the latest episode, it’s likely that the two are no longer together. Not only that, Stephanie has been spotted with a new man recently as well. The reality star was photographed with her rumored boyfriend, Quincy Carver. The two have yet to come to clean about their alleged romance but leaked photos suggest they’re an item. Ryan, on the other hand, remains mum about his personal life.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.