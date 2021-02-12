Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison looking for love on Valentine’s Day?


90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison
Stephanie Davison in an episode of 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison may not be with Ryan Carr on Valentine’s Day but that won’t stop her from celebrating it. The TLC star has been prepping for the special day, asking fans for suggestions on where to go on Valentine’s Day.

90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison eager to celebrate Valentine’s Day?

It looks like Stephanie Davison is eager to celebrate Valentine’s Day, even if it means doing it alone. The 90 Day Fiance star took to Instagram earlier this week and hinted at her excitement for the day.

In her post, Stephanie asked her followers for ideas on where she should spend the 14th of February. It seems the reality star has no specific plans yet. “Where should I go for Valentine’s Day?” she asked.

It also doesn’t look like the 90 Day Fiance star will be spending Valentine’s Day with Ryan Carr. The two have been dealing with split rumors for quite a while.

However, both Ryan and Stephanie have yet to confirm or deny such claims, most likely because of their existing NDA with the show.

Stephanie mocked for her style

Meanwhile, many took notice of Stephanie Davison’s “youthful” style. In the same post, the 90 Day Fiance star shared a photo of herself sporting a fun and fresh look.

Stephanie rocked a flashy bomber jacket, exposing her cleavage. She also wore her hair in pigtails, adding to her youthful vibes.

The 90 Day Fiance celeb even struck a sexy pose, seductively putting her finger in her mouth. Stephanie was definitely oozing with confidence in her latest photo but not everyone’s feeling it.

Apparently, some find her style inappropriate for age. Some commenters even called her out for her “weird” pose, adding that she looked desperate to find a man for Valentine’s Day.

Others suggested she just stay at home and “leave young men” alone. There were even some who pointed out that Stephanie shouldn’t even be going out in the first place due to the pandemic.

90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison
90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison gets criticized online for her latest post. Pic credit: @90daythemelanatedway/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Is Stephanie single?

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, many are wondering if Stephanie Davison is single. Rumor has it that she split from Ryan Carr while filming 90 Day Fiance.

But, it didn’t take long for Stephanie to move on. Apparently, she is now dating a new man and he’s in America.

Photos of Stephanie and her rumored beau, Quincy Carver, leaked online recently. In the snaps, the pair were seen packing on the PDA in the street. The two have yet to comment on the claims.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

