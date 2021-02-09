90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison insists she’s not lying about Ryan’s $3k watch

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison defends her $3000 watch gift for Ryan Carr. Pic credit: @90dayryan/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison just can’t catch a break from controversies. This time around, the TLC star is facing criticism for her supposedly pricey gift for Ryan Carr.

In an episode of 90 Day Fiance, Stephanie gifted her much-younger boyfriend a luxurious watch. However, many were convinced that it’s not as expensive as she claimed it to be.

90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison defends Ryan Carr’s $3k watch

Stephanie Davison is speaking out about her controversial gift for Ryan Carr. During her visit to Belize, the 90 Day Fiance newcomer brought a present for her boyfriend, which instantly caught the attention of viewers.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Stephanie pampered Ryan with a “luxurious” watch that she bought in the U.S. It’s an Invicta Reserve Venom Snake watch, which she claimed to cost over $3000.

The watch features an eye-catching coral snake coiled around the dial. It also has three subdials that match the overall look of the timepiece.

Despite its cool aesthetics, many are not convinced that it’s priced at $3,000. Speculation intensified even more when it was revealed that the watch is now being sold for far less than its declared price on the show.

Fans not convinced it’s a pricey watch

Apparently, many accused Stephanie Davison of lying about the actual price of Ryan Carr’s watch. This is after the exact same watch was put on sale for only $219.25.

However, 90 Day Fiance’s Stephanie Davison quickly refuted the claims. She maintained that the watch she gave to Ryan was indeed $3,000 — at least at some point.

In an Instagram post, Stephanie reminded everyone that “the show is not real-time” and that she purchased the watch over a year ago. She noted that she bought the timepiece before it was marked down.

To prove her point, the 90 Day Fiance star compared it to a new model car, which costs more when it’s freshly released. She said the price tag eventually decreases as time goes by.

“Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE a good sale!” she added. “I wish I would have waited and bought it for the sale price.”

90 Day Fiance: Stephanie doesn’t mind being a sugar mama?

This isn’t the first time Stephanie Davison bought something expensive for Ryan Carr. The 90 Day Fiance star has a history of showering him with lavish gifts, which he definitely enjoys.

Stephanie drew criticism for spending her hard-earned money on her Belizean boyfriend. At one point, she was even dubbed a sugar mama.

But the 90 Day Fiance star doesn’t seem to mind all the criticism and mockery she gets from it. Stephanie continues to show her affection through gifts and shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.