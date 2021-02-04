90 Day Fiance: Ryan Carr’s cousin dishes about one night stand with Stephanie Davison

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison admitted she slept with Ryan Carr’s cousin, Harris. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison continues to deal with the aftermath of his steamy encounter with Ryan Carr’s cousin, Harris. The TLC star remains haunted by the past, which definitely put her in a bad light.

Things are about to get messier for Stephanie as Harris finally shared his side of story. See what he has to say about their brief fling.

90 Day Fiance: Ryan Carr’s cousin Harris shares his side of the story

Ryan Carr’s third cousin, Harris, broke his silence about his controversial one night stand with Stephanie Davison. On the latest episode of 90 Day: Bares All, the Belize native recalled the moments leading up to the intimate encounter.

Harris said when he first met Stephanie, he was instantly attracted to her. Ryan’s cousin has nothing but praises for the reality star, calling her a beautiful “white lady.”

He then got an invite from Stephanie to join her and Ryan for dinner, which he happily accepted. Things started to get a little flirty when Ryan stepped out for a bit to get a beer, leaving Stephanie and Harris to themselves.

Harris goes on to allege that Stephanie came up to him and “lift up” his shirt. He said the 90 Day Fiance star “want to see what’s going on underneath.” Apparently, the 52-year-old businesswoman found him “strong and thick.”

Harris says he wants to do Stephanie Davison again

Ryan Carr’s cousin goes on to say that Stephanie Davison was the first to hit on him. Harris said that the 90 Day Fiance star told him she wanted to see him “without clothes on.”

Harris said he joked about meeting her in the hotel but didn’t really take it seriously. Three days later, Stephanie allegedly texted him, telling him about her fight with Ryan.

The 90 Day Fiance star supposedly kicked out her much-younger boyfriend, giving her the chance to invite Harris over. One thing led to another and the two proceeded to have a steamy night together.

It looks like Harris is still interested in having another intimate moment with Stephanie. He said his “full intention is to hit that p***y again.”

It all went down on 90 Day Bares all on Discovery+ and it’s pretty clear that Harris has no regrets.

90 Day Fiance: Ryan still at odds with Harris

Meanwhile, Ryan Carr remains at odds with Harris after the incident. The 90 Day Fiance celeb said he has yet to talk to him and not planning on doing so anytime soon.

Ryan is not putting all the blame on Harris though. He accused Stephanie of showing motives, prompting his cousin to make a move.

The 90 Day Fiance star thinks Stephanie invites Harris over every time they get in a fight in Belize. He also pointed out that there’s no way his cousin would contact her if she’s not “entertaining” him.

90 Day: Bares All streams on Discovery+.