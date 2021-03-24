90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison feeling generous, gives out cash to random people

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison gets praises for her random act of kindness. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison is putting her money to good use. The TLC celeb appeared to be in a generous mood lately as she gives out cash to random people.

Stephanie has always been portrayed as a well-off woman on the show. She has her own weight loss business and a rather impressive net worth. Now, the reality star is giving back to the community amid the pandemic.

90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison gives money to strangers

Earlier this week, Stephanie Davison celebrated International Day of Happiness in a very generous way. The 90 Day Fiance star took to Instagram and shared how she spent the day doing “random acts of kindness.”

Ryan Carr’s ex-girlfriend walked around the grocery store and picked random people to give them cash. Stephanie was accompanied by a friend, who filmed her handing out $100 each person.

Unaware shoppers were clearly shocked and pleased when the 90 Day Fiance star came up to them and gave them cash out of the blue. Stephanie gave $100 bills to a total of 10 people around the store and parking lot.

“We spent the day giving out $100 bills to 10 people to celebrate International Day of Happiness tomorrow!” Stephanie wrote. “In this pandemic, who couldn’t use an extra $100?”

Stephanie teases more money giving next week

It looks like Stephanie Davison’s generosity doesn’t end there. The 90 Day Fiance celeb teased more giveaways next week, similar to what she just did recently.

Stephanie shared a photo of herself, teasing about her upcoming good deed. “Hmmm… who will I surprise this week?” she captioned the post. She also used the hashtags “philanthropy, giving back, pay it forward, kindness, and make a difference,” all referring to her generous act.

90 Day Fiance star’s generous act gets mixed views online

Stephanie Davison’s act of kindness quickly drew mixed reactions online. Many 90 Day Fiance fans and cast members lauded the reality star for being generous enough to help out other people.

However, not everyone’s impressed with what she’s done. Apparently, some criticized Stephanie for filming her supposed kindness for everyone to see. They pointed out that doing an act of kindness doesn’t need to be video recorded and share on social media.

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison gets negative comments for filming her good deed. Pic credit: @90daythemelanatedway/Instagram

Others accused the reality star of doing it for attention, especially since her image on 90 Day Fiance isn’t that good. Despite the criticism, Stephanie continues to share happiness by helping other people in her own way.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.