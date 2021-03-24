What is Stephanie Davison’s net worth? Here’s what the 90 Day Fiancé star does for a living

Stephanie has a shocking net worth from her beauty business and OnlyFans. Pic credit: TLC

Stephanie has been making waves on screen with her tumultuous relationship with Ryan and his cousin Harris, while off-screen, she has been active on social media promoting her various businesses.

On the show Stephanie explained that she owns several beauty spas/weight loss centers under the name Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Center. She has been involved with her business for over 17 years.

Her other, more recent, income has been from OnlyFans. She boasts being a part of the top creators on the site.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Between her work in the beauty industry and her new OnlyFans income, it is estimated that Stephanie is worth over 1.5 million dollars.

How Stephanie earns her living

The 52-year-old reality star has said that she has been so focused on her career and professional success that her dating life was put to the side for most of her life. She never got married or had kids.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Stephanie’s beauty spa has had so much success she opened a third location. Pic credit: TLC

All her focus and determination has paid off, however, since she is now able to enjoy a comfortable life as a millionaire.

Her spas have a google rating of 4.8, and offer Sermolin shots, Mesotherapy, HCG injections, HydraFacial, Acupuncture, B12/MIC injections, and infrared sauna. She has had enough recent success to even open a third location of her business.

During her introduction on Episode 3 of 90 Day Fiancé, there was a clip of her assistant telling her that they have been doing really well financially.

As the owner and operator of 2 spas that specialize in weight loss and age reversal, she has hustled hard enough to at least have enough freedom to step back from a hands-on role and take part in 90 Day Fiancé.

After her Instagram pictures received a lot of attention, Stephanie decided to launch her OnlyFans, which has picked up in popularity and she contributes to regularly.

Stephanie is also into philanthropy

During the show, viewers saw Stephanie’s giving nature firsthand when she described that she sends money to her fiancé Ryan and his family, sends him gifts, and secretly paid his salary at the job she got him.

Aside from her generous acts to the people close to her, she is also proud of her philanthropic work and shares her experiences on Instagram.

Aside from her generous acts to the people close to her, she is also proud of her philanthropic work and shares her experiences on Instagram.

To celebrate International Day of Happiness, which was March 20th, Stephanie gave $100 out to 10 different people to honor the day.

She also posted a video telling followers to stay tuned for another weekend of giving back.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC