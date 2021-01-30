90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison deletes ‘free’ OnlyFans shortly after launch — trolls too much to handle?

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison joined OnlyFans but deleted it shortly after its launch. Pic credit: @90day_stephanie/Instagram

90 Day Fiance newbie Stephanie Davison is the newest cast member to jump on the OnlyFans bandwagon. The 52-year-old lover of Ryan Carr started her account on the adult-based website after getting a lot of attention for her sexy photos on Instagram.

But Stephanie’s much-awaited OnlyFans page appeared short-lived. Shortly after launching it, the TLC celeb appeared to take it down. What’s the reason behind it?

90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison launches ‘free’ OnlyFans

Looks like Stephanie Davison is eager to show off more skin online. The 90 Day Fiance newcomer is known for her sexy photos on Instagram. And now, she wants to share more of her racy content on other platforms.

Recently, Ryan Carr’s girlfriend officially launched her OnlyFans account. But unlike other cast members, she’s not charging any subscription fee.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared some interesting details about herself on her OF bio. “I’m a COUGAR and I OWN it!” she wrote. “I’ve never been married and have no kids.”

Stephanie goes on to share, “I own a business in Michigan and live with my ragdoll cat Cooper, and my 100-pound German Shepard personal protection dog, Jekyll.”

Stephanie gets mocked over OnlyFans page

90 Day Fiance’s Stephanie Davison also talked about her “passions” on her OnlyFans bio. These include her animals as well as a wide variety of shoe, handbag, and gun collections.

Stephanie also seemed proud of being part of 90 Day Fiance, bragging that she’s “currently featured on the #1 reality TV show in America.”

However, not everyone’s impressed with her OnlyFans. The reality star was quickly met with criticism for joining the infamous site.

Some called her move “desperate” while others mocked her for claiming 90 Day Fiance is the number one reality show in the country. Some even went as far as saying they wouldn’t subscribe even if it’s free of charge.

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison gets mean comments over her OnlyFans page. Pic credit: @90daythemelanatedway/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Stephanie deletes OF account

It seems the mean comments were just too much for Stephanie Davison to handle. Shortly after launching her OnlyFans, she decided to take it down.

A quick search for her profile on the site revealed her page has been removed. It’s unclear whether or not she’s planning on returning soon. It’s possible that she’s tweaking her page or adding some content before launching it again.

So far, the 90 Day Fiance cast member has yet to comment on her OnlyFans page and its apparent deletion on the site.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.