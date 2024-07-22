90 Day Fiance stars Bilal and Shaeeda suffer second miscarriage: ‘With every difficulty comes relief’

It’s been a rough year for Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween.

The 90 Day Fiance couple announced that they recently lost a second pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news, Bilal and Shaeeda uploaded matching posts.

The post included two photos of the couple comforting each other as they posed on some stairs.

In the caption, the couple explained why they shared their loss with the public.

“After much hesitation, we decided to share that we experienced another miscarriage a few months ago,” the caption began.

“Despite the deep sense of loss, embarrassment, and even hurtful public criticism, we choose to share our story to let women and other couples know they are not alone,” it continued.

Bilal and Shaeeda expressed they hoped to help others going through similar experiences by sharing the highs and lows of their pregnancy journey.

Admittedly, the couple said the miscarriage has been “overwhelming,” but noted that in low moments such as these, “The Creator’s plan is always the best plan,” adding that “storms don’t last forever.”

“Verily, with EVERY difficulty comes relief; with EVERY difficulty comes relief,” the caption concluded.

Bilal and Shaeeda also thanked their fans for their supportive words and prayers.

Shaeeda says her miscarriage occurred after teaching a yoga class

Shaeeda, an avid yogi, shared some more disheartening news on her Instagram Story.

As she explained, her second miscarriage happened right after teaching a yoga flexibility class.

“I was perfectly fine until after that class,” she explained. “I started to bleed non stop.”

Shaeeda has sadly stopped practicing yoga since her miscarriage. Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

Shaeeda continued, “I couldn’t understand how the one thing I loved the most, hurt me so much. Hence why I discontinued my class.”

In the text at the bottom of her Story, Shaeeda added that she “never went back onto” her yoga mat after her second pregnancy loss.

Shaeeda and Bilal have ‘healed’ since their loss four months ago

In a YouTube video on their channel, Bilal and Shaeeda explained how they discovered that Shaeeda had miscarried.

Six weeks after getting a positive pregnancy test, Shaeeda visited an emergency room after bleeding uncontrollably, and that’s where an ultrasound confirmed the loss.

As they noted in the video, Shaeeda’s miscarriage took place four months ago, but they’ve since “healed” and “moved on.”

Shaeeda suffered her first miscarriage last year

During the past year and a half, Bilal and Shaeeda were hopeful they would become parents after Shaeeda became pregnant but were let down both times.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Shaeeda suffered her first miscarriage in February 2023.

As 90 Day Fiance viewers watched during their time on the show, Shaeeda wanted nothing more than to become a mother.

Initially, Bilal hesitated to welcome another child, especially since he had two older children from his first marriage.

Shaeeda was so determined to have a baby with Bilal that she gave him an ultimatum: a baby or a divorce.

Bilal had a change of heart when he got down on one knee during the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All and asked Shaeeda if she would have a baby with him. Unsurprisingly, she tearfully accepted.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.