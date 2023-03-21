Shaeeda Sween details her pregnancy loss in vulnerable video

It’s been a distressing couple of months for 90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween and her husband, Bilal Hazziez.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Shaeeda suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

Shaeeda and Bilal made their official statement last month, noting that although it’s been a tough time, the experience has brought them closer together.

Now that she’s had some time to process the traumatic experience, Shaeeda is sharing the details that led up to her pregnancy loss.

Shaeeda and Bilal documented their pregnancy journey, from the moment they celebrated finding out they were expecting a child to the moment they discovered they’d lost it. All of the videos were recorded in real-time as Shaeeda and Bilal experienced them.

In a recently-uploaded YouTube video, Shaeeda explained that she began spotting early in her pregnancy, which led her to visit a doctor.

Shaeeda Sween shares a vulnerable video detailing her pregnancy loss

“I didn’t think much of it, but part of me was partially scared because anytime you’re seeing blood when there’s not supposed to be a period, you do get some level of concern,” Shaeeda told her subscribers.

Shaeeda went on to explain that when she began seeing small blood clots, she knew it was time to take action. Shaeeda and Bilal paid a visit to the clinic, where they received a letter from a doctor encouraging Shaeeda to visit the emergency room if things worsened.

After returning home, things took a turn for the worse. Shaeeda got teary-eyed as she detailed going to the bathroom and seeing multiple blood clots.

“I knew when I saw that, that things were not going well,” Shaeeda admitted. At that moment, Shaeeda assumed she was no longer with child and had lost the pregnancy.

Shaeeda visited the emergency room and was told that despite the heavy bleeding, she was not actively experiencing a miscarriage. However, during a follow-up video, she confirmed the news.

“I had a miscarriage,” Shaeeda said, adding, “Right now, I’m not okay.”

Since the sad news, Shaeeda seems to be doing better. Over the weekend, Shaeeda and Bilal attended a baby shower for their friends, and Shaeeda shared some photos from the event.

Shaeeda noted in the caption of her Instagram carousel post that she “cried so much today as if it was [her own baby] shower.”

Bilal’s romantic gesture at the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All

90 Day Fiance viewers learned that it was Shaeeda’s dream to become pregnant as soon as possible. However, Bilal wasn’t quite ready to add to their family.

Eventually, Bilal came around, and during the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, he got down on one knee to ask Shaeeda if she would have a baby with him.

Shaeeda happily accepted and told Bilal, “I just hope I’ll be able to be a mom and not have to wait too long. This is all I ever wanted, I swear.”

