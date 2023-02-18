90 Day Fiance: Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez formally announce miscarriage

90 Day Fiance couple Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez are mourning the loss of their first pregnancy.

As 90 Day Fiance viewers know, it was Shaeeda’s dream to become a mother, and when Bilal finally gave in and decided to start trying for a family, fans of the franchise were thrilled.

Now, sadly, they’ve announced that Shaeeda did become pregnant but suffered a miscarriage.

Taking to each of their Instagram pages to formally announce the heartbreaking news, Shaeeda and Bilal shared two photos with their followers along with a heartfelt message.

In the first pic, Shaeeda and Bilal snapped a selfie from a hospital bed, Shaeeda dressed in a hospital gown with a medical bracelet on her wrist. Bilal held his wife’s hand as they both looked at the camera somberly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The second slide was an image of their positive pregnancy test.

Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez share a touching message with their followers as they announce their miscarriage

Their caption began, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our recent miscarriage. We had been overjoyed to be expecting our first child together, but unfortunately, it was not meant to be at this time.”

Bilal and Shaeeda continued, thanking their friends and family for reaching out during their difficult time, and noted they’re still “grieving and processing” their loss.

Despite the saddening news, the couple told their fans and followers that the miscarriage has brought them closer. Shaeeda and Bilal acknowledged they aren’t alone in their grief and will continue to lean on their community for support as they continue to heal.

Before ending their caption, Shaeeda and Bilal encouraged others going through the same sorrow to reach out for support.

“Once again, we thank you all for your well wishes and kindness during this time. Your love means the world to us. ❤️,” their caption concluded.

90 Day Fiance cast members send their condolences to Shaeeda and Bilal

The post received more than 51,000 likes from their fans and followers who showed their support, and thousands more flocked to the comments to send their condolences.

Many of the well wishes came from Shaeeda and Bilal’s fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates. Emily Bieberly and Kimberly Menzies each expressed their love for the couple, while Molly Hopkins did the same, sending “love and much healing energy” their way.

90 Day Fiance cast members send their condolences to Shaeeda and Bilal. Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

“Omg 🥺😢😢 so sorry for your loss. Sending love for you and @bilalhazziez,” wrote Thais Ramone.

Mike Berk also sent his love and prayers to Shaeeda and Bilal and shared a story of his mom suffering a miscarriage before welcoming two healthy sons.

The news comes on the heels of Shaeeda sharing the news of her miscarriage informally in a since-deleted comment on Instagram. When a follower commented on a post, noting they were looking for Shaeeda’s bump, she wrote, “I lost the bump 💔”

Bilal wasn’t always on board when it came to welcoming a child with Shaeeda. Although she was adamant about starting a family right away due to her advanced maternal age, Bilal wanted to wait at least a few years.

Shaeeda ended up giving Bilal an ultimatum: a baby or a divorce. Initially, Bilal didn’t take Shaeeda’s ultimatum well, but eventually, he came around.

During the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, Bilal surprised his wife and their castmates when he got down on one knee to ask Shaeeda if she would have a baby with him.

“I just hope I’ll be able to be a mom and not have to wait too long,” Shaeeda said as she embraced Bilal. “This is all I ever wanted, I swear.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7 on TLC and Discovery+.