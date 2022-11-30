90 Day Fiance: Shaeeda Sween gives Bilal 9-month ultimatum: A baby or divorce

Shaeeda reveals to her friend Eutris that she gave Bilal an ultimatum regarding having a baby. Pic credit: TLC

Shaeeda Sween proposes an ultimatum to her husband, Bilal Hazziez, when it comes to having a baby on the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Trinidad and Tobago native Shaeeda has made it clear this season on Happily Ever After? that she wants a child with Bilal, and soon.

As she approaches 40 years old, her biological clock is ticking; but Bilal, already a father to two children from his previous marriage, is in no rush to expand their family.

In Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Shaeeda continues her conversation with her outspoken friend, Eutris.

The ladies talk about Shaeeda’s plans if Bilal refuses to agree to have a child with her. When Eutris suggests Shaeeda stop taking her birth control, she reveals that she isn’t taking any, but instead, Bilal is using male contraception.

Eutris believes that if Bilal truly loves Shaeeda, he’ll recognize how important it is to her to have a baby soon and move up their timeline to start trying for a baby.

Shaeeda Sween reveals she gave Bilal Hazziez a baby ultimatum on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

That’s when Shaeeda reveals that she gave Bilal an ultimatum.

“So, I gave him an ultimatum for the first time,” Shaeeda tells Eutris. “I said to him, if he does not give me an answer after nine months, there could be no more Bilal and Shaeeda.”

Eutris drives home the point that Bilal needs to realize that Shaeeda isn’t simply a trophy wife, but she’s happy to see that her friend has “grown the balls” she thinks she needs to get what she wants.

Shaeeda says she chooses having a baby over staying married to Bilal

Then, Eutris puts Shaeeda on the spot, asking her if she had to choose between staying married to Bilal or having a baby, which she would pick.

“Like, right now, how I feel, I would choose having a baby,” Shaeeda reveals, proving her strong desire to become a mother.

After hearing what Shaeeda has to say, Eutris tells TLC’s cameras that if her friend is not pregnant in nine months, she needs to leave Bilal.

During Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Shaeeda’s sisters encouraged her to add a clause to Bilal’s prenuptial agreement stating that she wants a baby before she turns 40. As her sisters told her, time is ticking, and the prenup goes both ways.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.