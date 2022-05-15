90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio reflects on her pregnancy journey so far

Juliana Custodio is sharing her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Juliana Custodio is expecting her first child and has been sharing her journey online with fans.

The 90 Day Fiance star surprised the fandom with her pregnancy announcement which came shortly after the news of her split from husband Michael Jessen broke. Many critics had a lot to say about her news, and even began questioning the paternity of her baby.

Despite the criticism she received, Juliana has been eager to post updates on her pregnancy and share her excitement over becoming a first-time mom.

Juliana reflects on her pregnancy

Due to deliver her baby this summer, Juliana took some time to reflect on her pregnancy so far and show how much her baby bump has grown.

She posted a short video on Instagram recently with a slideshow of memorable moments. She shows the pregnancy test with the positive result, her first ultrasound, her gender reveal, and a current picture of her cradling her stomach.

She kept her caption simple, writing, “What a blessing” followed by a star and praying hands emojis.

The 23-year-old is expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend, Ben Obscura. The two have had a bit of a rocky relationship. Fans noticed they hadn’t posted any recent pictures of themselves together and pointed out that Juliana unfollowed him on social media. They began wondering if the two had gone their separate ways.

However, the rumors were put to rest and the couple confirmed they were still together. Not only that, but they recently have become engaged and have plans to get married after their baby arrives.

Juliana’s pregnancy was questioned by fans

Juliana and her estranged husband, Michael, had only been separated for just over a month when she announced she was in a new relationship and was pregnant.

There were accusations that she cheated on Michael with his ex-wife’s husband, and that he potentially was her baby’s father. Juliana went as far as getting a DNA test to prove that the baby was in fact her boyfriend, Ben’s.

The end of Juliana and Michael’s relationship was surrounded by more drama and accusations. She claimed to be the main provider in the marriage. Michael disputed her claims, saying that she left him in financial ruin.

Michael also claimed he felt Juliana took advantage of him and was a gold digger. He has been fairly quiet about her new relationship and pregnancy but did say he feels badly for his children, who had grown close to Juliana over the years.

Juliana has filed for divorce and hopes to close this chapter of her life soon.

