90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio shows proof she’s still with her boyfriend

Juliana Custodio gave proof to 90 Day Fiance fans that she and her boyfriend and baby daddy are still together. Pic credit: TLC

Speculation has been swirling that 90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio’s relationship with her new partner Ben Obscura was on the rocks.

In January of 2022, a pregnant Juliana showed off their engagement, and then in late March, she answered a 90 Day fan’s question about being engaged by replying that she wasn’t.

She had also unfollowed Ben at that time but has since started following him again. Juliana never followed up with 90 Day fans about that situation and didn’t even acknowledge the social media drama after that.

It seems that Juliana put to rest the notion that she and her baby daddy have not been solid by providing proof that they are still together.

She was prompted to do so by a 90 Day fan’s question asking why she hadn’t posted anything with her and Ben together recently.

Juliana Custodio let 90 Day Fiance fans know that she is still with her boyfriend

Juliana did a Q&A on Instagram where she was asked by a 90 Day Fiance fan, “Are you still with Ben it seems no more photos of you two are posted.”

Whether Juliana’s response was meant to be joking, playful, or a true indicator of her relationship, she answered, “Guess ahah.”

Pic credit: @julianacustodiooo/Instagram

While Juliana did not elaborate on her relationship with Ben, the picture she posted of the two of them together provides proof that they are still in each other’s lives.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Juliana Custodio moved on from her relationship with Michael Jessen very quickly

Just one month after her public breakup from her 90 Day Fiance husband Michael Jessen, Juliana had moved to Germany, had a new boyfriend, and was pregnant.

Along with that came a slew of accusations from both sides including that Michael’s ex-wife’s husband was actually the baby daddy of Juliana’s unborn child.

Juliana shared a paternity test with 90 Day critics to prove the baby was Ben’s.

Before that, Juliana claimed that during her marriage she was the sole financial provider for her and Michael, Michael’s children, and his ex-wife.

Michael has denied that claim but did say that his relationship with Juliana left him in emotional and financial ruin.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.