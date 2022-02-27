90 Day Fiance: Michael Jessen claims estranged wife Juliana Custodio left him in ‘emotional and financial ruin’

Michael Jessen continues to bash Juliana Custodio. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Michael Jessen is very upset with his estranged wife Juliana Custodio for leaving him in emotional and financial ruin. Michael has been making some damning accusations against Juliana over the past few weeks and he’s not done yet.

He recently did an extensive interview where he opened up about his relationship with Juliana and everything that has been going on since their split.

The model has moved on with her new boyfriend Ben Obscura and they are expecting their first child together. While The mom-to-be just wants to move on and start her new life, Michael admitted that the situation doesn’t seem real.

Juliana recently filed for divorce, but Michael has already made it clear that signing on the dotted line won’t be a simple process given all that has occurred over the past few months.

Michael Jessen says Juliana Custodio left him in emotional and financial ruin

The 90 Day Fiance star has been dishing about the current situation with Juliana in a YouTube series by You’re So Lazy. In the latest installment, Michael made it known that he’s angry with his estranged wife for their breakup and claimed she has left him in an unfortunate situation.

“I do feel taken advantage of. I do feel she was gold-digging…” said Michael. “She’s left me in emotional and financial ruin, for nothing. I did nothing to deserve that.”

Michael admitted that while he was not perfect during their marriage he “did not do anything harmful to her--certainly, nothing intentional to make her upset.”

The TLC alum added, “This is so far beyond any logic and that’s also why it’s more difficult to process. It just doesn’t seem real.”

“She just left everything,” added Michael who then opened the bathroom cupboards to show Juliana’s belongings exactly where she left them.

Michael Jessen says Juliana Custodio’s behavior has damaged his kids

During his chat, the 90 Day Fiance alum also noted how his kids, Max and Cece have been affected by the demise of his marriage to Juliana.

Michael noted that it has been especially hard on his daughter Cece who had grown very close to her stepmom over the years.

“The poor kids and especially Cece, you know. Forget me…the damage is even worse to Cece,” confessed Michael. “Cece looked up to her.”

“They had a great relationship, [I] can’t keep that going,” continued the dad-of-two, who then explained why Juliana and Cece’s relationship had to end.

“When the pregnancy was announced she was sending Cece sonograms and having a conversation with her on text as if it was just an aunt or a good friend who got pregnant.”

“Just heartless…no apologies one bit,” added Michael.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.