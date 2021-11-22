90 Day Fiance’s Juliana Custodio shows off new boyfriend after pregnancy announcement

Juliana Custodio went public with her new boyfriend after announcing they’re expecting a baby together. Pic credit: TLC

Just one day after she announced her pregnancy, 90 Day Fiance alum Juliana Custodio publicly introduced her baby daddy to the world.

Over the weekend, Juliana discreetly announced that she’s expecting a baby with her new boyfriend.

Now, Juliana has taken to her Instagram account to officially share her boyfriend’s identity and publicly confirm her pregnancy amid the newest chapter of her life.

90 Day Fiance alum Juliana Custodio shows off baby daddy, Ben Obscura

“So excited for our new adventure,” Juliana captioned her post on Sunday, Nov. 21.

“Words aren’t enough to tell you how wonderful you are, I’m forever grateful for the happiness and joy you have brought into my life, and for make one of my biggest dream come true🤱🏻, we can’t wait to meet you,” Juliana shared, once again confirming her pregnancy.

She continued, “I am the luckiest woman to be able to call you mine @ben_obscura ✨❤️”

Juliana then cautioned her critics and told them, “Pls: if you have nothing good to say, please just leave ❤️❤️✨.”

Along with her caption, Juliana shared a series of three pics. In the first slide, Juliana and Ben shared an outdoor kiss as they stood in front of a window. Juliana wore a long, black leather dress with a high slit on the thigh, complementing her new man’s all-black ensemble.

In the second slide, Juliana gave a closed-eye smile to the camera as Ben kissed her cheek.

The third pic gave a clear look at Ben’s face in the head-on shot, as the couple posed side-by-side while seated at a restaurant.

Not much is known yet about Juliana’s new man, Ben Obscura, but a quick glance at his Instagram profile seems to suggest that he’s an artist of some sort.

90 Day Fiance cast members congratulate Juliana and Ben

Some of Juliana’s fellow castmates from the 90 Day Fiance franchise stopped by to send her well wishes.

Pic credit: @julianacustodiooo/Instagram

90 Day Fiance Season 6 alum Larissa Lima commented on Juliana’s post, “Yay 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”

Anny Francisco from Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance gave Juliana some words of wisdom with her well wishes, “Congratulations u gonna meet the real love inexplicable amor ur kid” to which Juliana replied, “I can’t wait ❤️”

Yara Zaya of Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance told Juliana, “Congratulations 🎈🎉🎊🍾”

Michael Jessen’s reaction to Juliana Custodio’s pregnancy announcement

The news of Juliana’s pregnancy sparked a response from her ex-husband, Michael Jessen, who claimed they were actively trying for quite some time to get pregnant.

When asked whether a disagreement over having a child led to his breakup from Juliana, Michael told his fans, “No I wanted kids with her… We actually were trying for a while.”

Michael didn’t stop there – he also accused Juliana of “fraud” for claiming she was supporting him and his family while he wasn’t working due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“She’s pretty much saying whatever she wants to win over people…She also DID NOT support our family during Covid as she posted,” Michael added.

Michael continued, “She had $0 income on our 2020 taxes…I was working my a** off, and she and her friends have been smearing me and lying to make me look bad in order to justify her fraud.”

It looks like things are about to get ugly between Michael and Juliana, just as she predicted.

In September, Juliana told her fans in a comment on her TikTok video, “It’s really hard and I’m not ready to talk yet. So when you guys find out, you guys [are] going to hate me forever. Everybody is going to hate me forever.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.