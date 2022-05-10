90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio shows off engagement ring? Will marry boyfriend Ben after their baby arrives

Juliana Custodio shows off a diamond engagement ring. Pic credit: TLC

Juliana Custodio just revealed a big surprise on social media, the expectant 90 Day Fiance star is officially engaged.

One eagle-eyed Instagram user noticed the diamond ring on Juliana’s finger, and when asked, the model shared that she and Ben Obscura plan to marry after their baby’s arrival.

Ben and Juliana’s bundle of joy is expected to be born in a few weeks, and the couple is excited to welcome their first child together. However, now we know that they will have another major event to plan for once they settle into parenthood.

So far, the 23-year-old has not shared the details of how Ben popped the question, but they were just on a cruise across the Atlantic Ocean, so that could have been where and when it happened.

During a Q and A segment on Instagram, someone asked the 90 Day Fiance alum about the ring on her hand and wondered if it meant that Juliana was engaged.

“Surprise,” responded the TLC star, along with a photo showing the stunning diamond ring.

Another commenter also asked Juliana if she plans to marry Ben after their baby arrives, and she answered,” Yes we can’t wait.”

It’s not clear how soon after the baby is born the couple plans to tie the knot, but we’re sure their gonna be busy for quite some time.

Juliana has been keeping her followers updated on her pregnancy journey. She also shared that her expectant due date is July 28, so it won’t be long before the first-time mom finally meets her little prince.

Juliana Custodio says there’s no pressure to have her pre-baby body back

The 90 Day Fiance star has not given birth yet, but she’s already getting questions about her pre-baby body.

Keep in mind that Juliana does have a successful modeling career, so getting back to work will depend on when she gets back into model shape.

Nonetheless, the model has no desire to put any pressure on herself to lose the baby weight.

Someone asked Juliana, “What will you do if you can’t get [your] pre-baby body back?”

“No pressure I’ll let my body heal, there is no secret to have your body back,” responded Juliana– who noted that it requires a combination of exercise, a healthy diet, and discipline.

She continued, “It all depends on you and how disciplined you are, just put a little effort [in] it. Nothing is impossible.”

